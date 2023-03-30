SPRING VALLEY -- Brooklyn Osburn figured why settle for a walk when she could have a walk-off?
Spring Valley's shortstop smashed a two-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Timberwolves to a 4-2 victory over St. Albans on Wednesday in high school softball. Sydney Turner went 5 for 5 with three stolen bases and scored three runs. Kate Spry knocked in two runs. Madison Pitts was the winning pitcher, striking out 17, walking one and allowing six hits.
Tayven Stephenson homered for the Red Dragons.
HURRICANE 11, CAPITAL 10: Alex Anderson went 4 for 4 with a home run, two runs batted in and two runs to lead the Redskins (5-3) past the Cougars (2-1) in Charleston.
EAST CARTER 12, ASHLAND 5: Emily Biddle and Haleigh Hall each were 2 for 3 with three RBI in helping the Raiders beat the Kittens in Grayson, Kentucky. Lydia Combs and Stephanie Tussey each were 2 for 4. Payton Rice drove in two runs, as did Laken Knipp. Tussey was the winning pitcher. Alauna Troxler went 2 for 3 for Ashland.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 11, IRONTON 1: Danielle Crum and Abby Nelson each homered and drove in three runs as the Bulldogs clobbered the Fighting Tigers. Nelson went 2 for 3 and Crum 3 for 5. Abby Maynard was 3 for 4. Kensley Feltner and Abby Blevins each were 2 for 4. Blevins earned the win.
GALLIA LOSES TWO: The Blue Angels fell 8-7 to Jackson and 20-18 to Raceland. Ava Angel drove in four runs on two hits against the Ironwomen. Jenna Harrison had two RBI. Gallia Academy scored 12 runs in the second inning against the Rams, but couldn't hold on.
RIVER VALLEY 4, BELPRE 3: Abbi Hollanbaugh struck out a program-record 18 batters as the Raiders edged the Golden Eagles in Bidwell, Ohio. Hollanbaugh allowed five hits and walked two. Belpre led 1-0 early. River Valley scored three runs to lead 3-1 in the seventh, but the Golden Eagles tied it. The Raiders won it when Savannah White singled in Chloe Litchfield. White, Hollanbaugh, Litchfield, Hannah Ehman and Aubrey Newell smacked two hits apiece.
Baseball
HURRICANE 2, ST. ALBANS 1: Dylan Bell was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in and also was the winning pitcher, striking out eight, as the homestanding Redskins (6-2) beat the Red Dragons at Lola Meeks Field.
ROCK HILL 5, RIVER VALLEY 2: Dawson Lewis earned the win as the Redmen (3-0) defeated the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Jayson McFann earned a save.
PND 6, SYMMES VALLEY 3: Alex Cassidy fanned 11 in a winning effort as Portsmouth Notre Dame (2-0) beat the visiting Vikings (1-3). Ilan Walker and Myles Phillips each drove in two runs.
IRONTON ST. JOE 13, WESTERN PIKE 3: Mark Hodges went 4 for 4 with three RBI to lead the host Flyers (2-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Ohio Conference) by the Indians. Jake Stephens picked up the win, fanning nine in four innings.
ROWAN COUNTY 4, ASHLAND 3: The Vikings (6-1) fell behind 2-0 and came back to beat the Tomcats (2-7) at Legion Field in Morehead, Kentucky. Colby Wilburn earned the win and Kevin Lambert a save. Maguire Goldy plated two runs for Rowan County. Chance Furnish went 2 for 3. LaBryant Strader went 3 for 3 for Ashland.
MEIGS 5, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Ethan Stewart hurled a shutout as the Marauders beat the Blue Devils in Centenary, Ohio.
WARREN 9, POINT PLEASANT 7: The Warriors overcame a 3-0 deficit to top the Big Blacks in Vincent, Ohio. Zach Jordan and Brylan Williamson each smashed three hits for Point Pleasant.
Track and field
EARLY BIRD RELAYS: Fairland's boys and River Valley's girls won titles at the Fairland Early Bird Relays at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. The Dragons boys finished with 52 points. South Point was second with 44, followed by Ironton with 28 and River Valley with 18. The Raiders girls totaled 52 points. Fairland was second with 38, ahead of South Point with 24 and Ironton with 20.
Fairland's boys won the 4x100-meter relay and the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay. The Dragons' Christian Collins won the high jump, going 5 feet, 6 inches.
River Valley's girls captured the 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay. The Raiders' Becka Cadle won the pole vault, going 9 feet.
REPORT RESULTS: High school coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by emailing them to hdsports@hdmeddiallc.com.
