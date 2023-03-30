The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY -- Brooklyn Osburn figured why settle for a walk when she could have a walk-off?

Spring Valley's shortstop smashed a two-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Timberwolves to a 4-2 victory over St. Albans on Wednesday in high school softball. Sydney Turner went 5 for 5 with three stolen bases and scored three runs. Kate Spry knocked in two runs. Madison Pitts was the winning pitcher, striking out 17, walking one and allowing six hits.

