IRONTON -- Addie Philabaun made a 3-point basket with 1.9 seconds left in the game to lift Ironton St. Joe to a 39-36 victory over Western Pike on Monday in girls high school basketball at the Family Life Center.
Nineteen seconds earlier, Philabaun made two free throws to pull the Flyers (4-14 overall, 4-6 Southern Ohio Conference) within 36-34. With 16 seconds to play, Mia Weber scored off an offensive rebound to tie it. Philabaun then made a steal off an inbounds pass and made the winning shot to set off a celebration on the court and in the stands.
Damron scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Weber scored 10 points. Kenzi Ferneau led Western (5-13, 4-7) with 21 points. Jordyn Rittenhouse chipped in 11 points.
WESTERN PIKE 16 4 6 10 -- 36: Tackett 3, Rittenhouse 11, Marhoover 0, Ferneau 21, Coburn 1, Henderson 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 12 6 6 15 -- 39: Damron 18, Philabaun 7, Murray 0, A. Weber 2, M. Weber 10, Sutton 2.
WAYNE 71, SCOTT 40: The Pioneers (19-1), ranked second in Class AAA, pounded the Skyhawks (5-14) behind 17 points from Addie Adkins. Mikayla Stacy scored 15 points. Laneigh Brooks and Brooke Adkins chipped in 13 each.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 48, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 34: The Soldiers (16-3) outscored the Eagles 15-8 in the third quarter to pull away for a victory in Huntington. Sydney Cicenas scored 21 points and Jenna Tanner 15 for Grace Christian. Carlee Burdette scored 15 to lead Elk Valley Christian (13-5).
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 6 9 8 11 -- 34: Burdette 15, Graham 5, Swor 7, Syner 2, Evans 5.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 10 6 15 14 -- 45: Cicenas 21, Tanner 15, C. Adkins 7, Holderby 3.
BOYD COUNTY 57, MENIFEE COUNTY 39: The visiting Lions outscored the Wildcats 25-16 in the second half to pull away in a rematch of last year’s 16th Region Tournament semifinals in Frenchburg, Kentucky. Emilee Neese drained six treys en route to 20 points for Boyd County (18-6). Audrey Biggs chipped in 12 and Jasmine Jordan added 10. Menifee County, the All “A” region tournament champ, dropped to 14-11.
BOYD COUNTY 15 17 14 11 – 57: J. Ray 6, Bartrum 6, S. Stevens 4, Opell 5, Jordan 10, Neese 20, Moore 0, Biggs 12.
MENIFEE COUNTY 6 17 8 8 – 39: Gevedon 8, Parks 2, A. Wells 8, Baker 6, M. Wells 8, Hall 7, Woodard 0, Jones 0, Burgess 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 61, LEWIS COUNTY 57: Rachel Bush scored 23 points, including the 1,500th of her career, to lead the Musketeers (13-10, 2-3 63rd District seeding) to an overtime victory over the Lions (17-8, 3-3 district seeding) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Bush also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots.
Lewis County led 49-46 in the fourth quarter before Emily Maynard made three free throws with 0.4 seconds on the clock. Greenup County made 8 of 10 foul shots in overtime.
Kennedy Spencer scored 13 points and Maynard 12. Sarah Paige Weddington led the Lions with 23 points. Liv Campbell scored 15 and Maddie Johnson 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 13 11 6 19 12 -- 61: Maynard 12, Crum 7, Spencer 13, Bush 23, Boltz 3, Shaffer 3.
LEWIS COUNTY 9 9 15 16 8 -- 57: Johnson 10, Arnold 6, Gilbert 3, Weddington 23, Campbell 15.
SOUTH POINT 30, COAL GROVE 20: The host Pointers jumped to a 24-13 lead and held on to defeat the Hornets. Saratina Jackson scored 10 points for South Point (9-11 overall, 6-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Kinsey Keeney paced Coal Grove (11-11, 3-11) with nine points.
COAL GROVE 8 3 2 7 -- 20: Fraley 4, Keeney 9, Noel 3, A. Hicks 2, Guy 0, Keaton 2.
SOUTH POINT 9 11 4 6 -- 30: Jones 2, Ermalovich 7, Hall 7, Mitchell 4, Saddler 2, Jackson 10.
OVC 47, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 23: Ohio Valley Christian turned 18 offensive rebounds into enough points to more than double the score on the Tartans in Gallipolis, Ohio. Abigail Heffernan and Madison Beaver each scored 11 points for the Defenders. Ella Shope and Maddie Fitzgerald each scored eight points for Sciotoville East.
ROCK HILL 86, GRACE CHRISTIAN 39: Four Redmen scored in double figures in beating the Soldiers in Pedro, Ohio. Blake Porter scored 21 points, Noah Doddridge 19, Izaak Cox 16 and Brayden Adams 12 as Rock Hill improved to 9-9. Brady Johnston scored 13 points to lead Grace Christian (3-12). The Redmen scored 35 points in the second quarter to lead 55-21 at halftime.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 7 14 13 5 -- 39: Tanner 7, Romans 7, Wiebe 2, Holderby 9, Johnston 13, Bailey 0, Nicholas 0, Moses 0, Ray 1, Messinger 0.
ROCK HILL 20 35 21 10 -- 86: Doddridge 19, Griffith 3, Adams 12, Cox 16, Porter 21, Snavely 2, Wiseman 0, Jenkins 5, Day 6, B. Harper 0, L. Harper 3.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 69, OVC 28: The Tartans parlayed 23 offensive rebounds into a victory over Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Landhen Pernell scored 16 points and Austin Bauchman 13 for Sciotoville East. Cash Burnett scored 12 for the Defenders.