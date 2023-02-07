The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230208-hds-hs roundup.jpg
Ironton St. Joe High School students celebrate with their girls basketball team after the Flyers beat Western-Pike on a last-second shot Monday in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON -- Addie Philabaun made a 3-point basket with 1.9 seconds left in the game to lift Ironton St. Joe to a 39-36 victory over Western Pike on Monday in girls high school basketball at the Family Life Center.

Nineteen seconds earlier, Philabaun made two free throws to pull the Flyers (4-14 overall, 4-6 Southern Ohio Conference) within 36-34. With 16 seconds to play, Mia Weber scored off an offensive rebound to tie it. Philabaun then made a steal off an inbounds pass and made the winning shot to set off a celebration on the court and in the stands. 

