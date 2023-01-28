SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Ironton 57-50 Friday and clinch the Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball championship.
"Great win," Pointers coach Travis Wise said. "Jackson Childers and Elijah Wilburn stepped up."
Those players contributed in different ways. Childers scored 18 points. Wilburn played stout defense. Caleb Lovely joined them in starring, scoring 19 points.
Braden Schreck led the Fighting Tigers with 20 points. Lincoln Barnes and Shaun Terry each scored 10.
The OVC title is South Point's first outright since 2014, when it was led by now-Ironton coach Chris Barnes.
IRONTON 17 8 12 13 -- 50: Barnes 10, Terry 10, Wilson 6, Roach 0, Felder 0, Schreck 20, White 4.
SOUTH POINT 7 12 17 21 -- 57: Lovely 19, Smith 0, Wilburn 0, Haney 4, Vance 0, Ermalovich 6, Dornon 8, Jackson Childers 18.
GREEN 61, IRONTON ST. JOE 50: The Bobcats clinched at least a share of the Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship with a triumph over the host Flyers at the Family Life Center.
Levi Sampson scored 20 points and Abe McBee 15 for Green (17-4 overall, 13-0 SOC). The Bobcats can win the league title outright with a victory Tuesday at Portsmouth Notre Dame or Friday at home vs. New Boston.
PORTSMOUTH 76, ROCK HILL 75: The Trojans (6-10) edged the visiting Redmen in a game that featured 11 lead changes and six ties. Devon Lattimore led Portsmouth with 11 points. Deandre Berry scored 16 and Kenny Sanderlin 11. Blake Porter paced Rock Hill (8-9) with 31 points.
ROCK HILL 17 20 21 17 -- 75: Doddridge 16, Griffith 0, Adams 12, Cox 12, Day 4, Porter 31.
PORTSMOUTH 23 9 24 20 -- 76: Breech 8, Lattimore 22, Duncan 9, Sanderlin 11, Livingston 6, Cobb 4, Lewis 0, Stine 0, Berry 16.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 69, RACELAND 35: The Blazers (12-8) took advantage of 22 Rams turnovers to win a first-round game in the All "A" Classic at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky. University Heights blew open the game with a 13-0 run in the second quarter. Elijah Walton scored 21 points to lead the Blazers. Lemar Northington chipped in 15 points. Landyn Newman scored 12 points and Christian Large 10 for Raceland (10-10).
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 14 19 18 18 -- 69: Quarles 4, L. Northington 15, Grubbs 5, C. Brown 0, Walton 21, I. Brown 9, B. Northington 0, Wallace 4, Thomas 3, Cherry 0, Hauret 2, Bell 0, Baker 2, Daniels 2, George 2.
RACELAND 9 11 10 5 -- 35: Large 10, Newman 12, Arnett 6, Thacker 5, Gauze 2, Farrow 0, Topping 0, Burton 0, Waller 0, Douglas 0, Jackson 0, Ison 0, Wallace 0, Welch 0, Sutton 0.
Girls basketball
RYLE 57, BOYD COUNTY 50: The Raiders (17-6) used a 10-0 run to break a 45-45 tie and pull away for a victory over the Lions (13-5) in Summit, Kentucky. Abby Holtman scored 19 points and set the Ryle career record for 3-point baskets with 270. Quinn Eubank scored 12 points and Austin Johnson 11. Jasmine Jordan led Boyd County with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Audrey Biggs scored 11 in her first game since knee surgery. Emilee Neese scored 11.
RYLE 13 14 10 20 -- 57: Holtman 19, Eubank 12, Johnson 11, Baker 8, Jones 7, Carrington 0, Fong 0.
BOYD COUNTY 12 14 13 11 -- 50: Jordan 15, Neese 11, Bartrum 9, Opell 2, Stevens 2.