IRONTON — South Point scored five unearned runs to defeat Ironton 5-2 Wednesday in high school baseball.
Brayden Hanshaw allowed six hits, struck out five and walked two to earn the win.
South Point (12-7) scored three runs, two off a Gage Chapman double, in the first inning. Ironton (10-5) closed to within 3-2 in the fifth.
Chayden Kerns went 2 for 4 for the Tigers.
SOUTH POINT 300 000 2 -- 5 4 1
IRONTON 000 020 0 -- 2 6 4
Hanshaw and Lobaldo; Baker and Freeman.
Hitting: (SP) Chapman 2B 2 RBI, Haney 2B; (I) Kerns 2-4, Moatz 2B, H. Freeman 2B.
MEIGS 11, VINTON COUNTY 1: The Marauders beat the Vikings to win their third consecutive Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division championship. Ethan Stewart drove in five runs on three hits. Walker Mayer had two hits and a pair of runs batted in. Braden Hawley knocked in two runs. Griffin Cleland smacked two hits.
FAIRLAND 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: Brycen Hunt struck out 11 and allowed two hits as the Dragons defeated the Blue Devils on Senior Night at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Ethan Wall drove in two runs. Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 2 and Blake Trevathan 2 for 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 000 000 0 -- 0 2 4
FAIRLAND 620 000 x -- 8 11 0
Camden, Smith (4) and Hines; Hunt, Lykins (7) and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Wall 2B 2 RBIs, Kiritsy 2-2 2B, Trevathan 2-4.
RACELAND 10, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Brayden Webb needed just 73 pitches to shut out the Lions (9-15) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Eli Lynd went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Parker Fannin was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Rams improved to 17-7.
IRONTON ST. JOE 9, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Drew Brown fanned nine in a four-hit shutout in Aid, Ohio. Evan Balestra went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Brown was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Hunter Staton knocked in three. Kai Coleman went 2 for 3. Aydan Taylor went 2 for 3 for Symmes Valley.
IRONTON ST. JOE 101 043 0 -- 9 12 0
SYMMES VALLEY 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0
Brown and Balestra; Stevenson, Jones (5) and Jones, Hurn.
Hitting: (ISJ) Balestra 3-4 3 RBI, Brown 2-4 2 RBI, Coleman 2-3, Staton 3B 3 RBI; (SV) Taylor 2-3.
WHEELERSBURG 6, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 1: Caden Conn whiffed eight to pick up the win as the Pirates beat the homestanding Indians. Isaac Brockway went 2 for 3 and had the game-winning hit. Rowdy Watkins and Landon Hutchinson each were 2 for 3.
EASTERN MEIGS 24, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Lane Atha went 4 for 4 with two RBIs as the Eagles routed the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Brady Yonker was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and was the winning pitcher.
Softball
COAL GROVE 6, ROCK HILL 5: The host Hornets scored four runs in the fourth inning to erase a 4-1 deficit and beat the Redwomen. Abbie Deeds struck out 11 to earn the win. Rylee Black and Avril Klaiber each went 2 for 3 for Coal Grove. Alaina Wilds was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Rock Hill. Karlee Gillispie went 2 for 3.
BOYD COUNTY 15, WEST CARTER 1: The visiting Lions bookended Wednesday’s run-rule-shortened game with six runs in the top of the first inning and five in the fifth in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Jaycie Goad, Sara Bays, Savanna Henderson, Elise Sparks and Makenna Mulhearn each had two hits for Boyd County (20-5). Mulhearn and Addi Miller each drove in three runs, and Goad, Kyli Kouns and Henderson knocked in two apiece. Goad homered. Sarah Reffitt drove in Brandi McGlone for the lone Comets (14-14) run.
IRONTON 4, SOUTH POINT 1: Bella Sorbilli allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts to lead the Tigers (14-6) by the visiting Pointers. Graycie Brammer went 3 for 3. Khamil Martin hit a two-run homer. Katelyn Williams was 2 for 3. Jaidyn Malone went 2 for 3 for South Point.
EASTERN MEIGS 29, SOUTH GALLIA 12: Emma Putnam and Hope Reed each were 5 for 6 with five RBIs to help the Eagles clobber the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Ella Carlton was 2 for 5 and drove in three. Emilee Bowling and Emma Clary each went 2 for 4 and knocked in two for South Gallia.
Track and Field
BATTLE FOR THE ANCHOR: Gallia Academy defeated host Point Pleasant 153-130 Tuesday in the annual meet featuring combined boys and girls scores.
The Blue Angels won the girls portion 97-44 as Callie Wilson won the 100-meter dash and pole vault. Makayla Bryant won the 200 and Carlee Saunders the 100 hurdles. Chanee Cremeens took the shot put and discus. Sophia Sola won the long jump.
Point Pleasant won the boys division 86-56 as Cooper Tarterson won the 800 and the high jump. Ian Wood won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Grant Burton won the 400. Gage Devault the pole vault and Cayden Hill the discus.