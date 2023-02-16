The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230217-hds-hs roundup.jpg
South Point's Camille Hall splits two Belpre defenders for a layup Wednesday during a high school basketball game Wednesday in South Point, Ohio.

 TIM GEARHART | For The HErald-Dispatch

SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point is healthy at the perfect time.

The Pointers (10-13) played with a full roster and had all their starters for the first time since early in the season Wednesday and clobbered Belpre 52-22 in a Division III girls high school basketball sectional tournament game.

