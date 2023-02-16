SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point is healthy at the perfect time.
The Pointers (10-13) played with a full roster and had all their starters for the first time since early in the season Wednesday and clobbered Belpre 52-22 in a Division III girls high school basketball sectional tournament game.
Camille Hall scored 25 points to lead 22nd-seeded South Point. Sarah Mitchell scored 10 points. Julia Way led the Eagles (4-19) with 11 points.
The Pointers, who visit No. 3 Wheelersburg (20-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship, turned a 7-5 lead into 20-10 by halftime, then outscored Belpre 15-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
BELPRE 5 5 8 10 -- 28: Ensor 0, Way 11, Parsons 4, Miller 2, Garber 0, Harrington 4, Halloway 2, Jaraucaro 0, Scott 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 13 15 17 -- 52: Jones 1, Ermalovich 9, Hall 25, Mitchell 10, Jones 0, Saddler 3, Horn 0, Hopkins 2, Jackson 2, Malone 0.
IRONTON 55, WEST UNION 21: The 25th-seeded Fighting Tigers (5-18) jumped to a 23-10 lead and routed the host and 24th-seeded Dragons (3-15) in a Division III sectional tournament semifinal. Ironton moves on to play at No. 1 North Adams (22-0) Saturday. Isabel Morgan scored 12 points and Evan Williams 10 for the Tigers. Ashlah Staten led West Union with 14 points.
IRONTON 10 13 10 22 -- 55: Deer 2, Martin 9, E. Williams 11, Carpenter 8, McCall 0, Patterson 0, K. Williams 8, Henderson 2, Morgan 12, White 3, Young 0.
WEST UNION 4 6 8 3 -- 21: E. Stapleton 4, Staten 14, McCann 2, P. Stapleton 0, Lewis 2, Weakley 0, Tolle 0, Stout 1, Stephenson 0.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 57, WOOD COUNTY CHRISTIAN 22: Sydney Cicenas outscored the Wildcats (10-12) by herself as the Soldiers (19-3) won a quarterfinal game in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament in Summersville. Gracie Fraley scored 10 points. Cameron Yoho paced Wood County Christian with 14 points.
SYMMES VALLEY 66, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 39: The seventh-seeded Vikings (14-9) routed the No. 10 Panthers (9-13) in Willow Wood, Ohio, to win a Division IV sectional championship. Symmes Valley led by 10 at halftime, then used a 22-4 run in the third quarter to put the game away. Hailee Beckett paced the Vikings with 15 points. Desiree Simpson scored 12 and Brenna Tibbs 10. Sarah Cassidy scored 21 points to pace Clay. Symmes Valley plays a district semifinal game at 6:15 p.m. Thursday versus No. 2 South Gallia (20-3) at Wellston.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 6 15 4 11 -- 39: Evermon 0, Cassidy 21, Swayne 7, Craft 4, Davis 0, McCoy 6.
SYMMES VALLEY Freeman 3, Saunders 6, Kay. Maynard 4, Beckett 15, Ellison 9, Tibbs 10, Sells 2, Durst 0, Simpson 12, Loudenburg 0, Day 1, Kai. Maynard 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 80, MILLER 13: The second-seeded Rebels (20-3) held the 18th-seeded Falcons (3-21) to one point in the second half of a Division IV sectional championship game in Mercerville, Ohio. Tori Triplett scored 21 points, Emma Clary 18 and Morgan Lyons 16 for South Gallia, which takes on No. 7 Symmes Valley at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in a district semifinal at Wellston.
VINTON COUNTY 48, GALLIA ACADEMY 46: The No. 15 Vikings (4-17) edged the No. 18 Blue Angels (3-17) in a Division II sectional semifinal in McArthur, Ohio. Vinton County plays at second-seeded Unioto (22-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the sectional championship.
RIVER VALLEY 52, CROOKSVILLE 32: The No. 20 Raiders won a program-record 13th game in a Division III sectional semifinal triumph over the 29th-seeded Ceramics in Bidwell, Ohio. Haylee Edwards scored 14 points and Kallie Burger 12 for River Valley (13-8), which plays at No. 5 Adena (17-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final. Carlee Manley snared 11 rebounds. Rylee Chamberlin paced Crooksville (2-20) with 11 points. Kenzie Printz snatched 11 rebounds.
MEIGS 63, OAK HILL 10: The 17th-seeded Marauders (13-10) never trailed in a rout of the 32nd-seeded Oaks in a Division III sectional semifinal in Pomeroy, Ohio. Meigs missed its first 11 shots, but still led 24-2 after one quarter. Rylee Lisle scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Marauders. Jennifer Parker chipped in 12 points. Caitlin Gamble led Oak Hill with six points. Meigs plays No. 8 Portsmouth (17-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title.