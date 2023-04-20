SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point handed Fairland its first Ohio Valley Conference loss Wednesday, edging the Dragons 2-1 in high school baseball.
Kolton Layman allowed four hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings to earn the win. He gave up one unearned run. Corey Otzenbarger picked up a save as the Pointers improved to 9-5 overall, 5-3 in the OVC.
Brayden Hanshaw smacked a double to score Otzenbarger and Ethan Layne, who went 2 for 4, in the fourth inning. The Dragons (9-3, 7-1) scored in the top of the seventh.
FAIRLAND 000 000 1 - 1 4 0
SOUTH POINT 000 200 x -- 2 61
Hunt, Trevathan (4) and Cummings; Layman, Otzenbarger (7) and Lobaldo.
Hitting: (F) Kiritsy 2B; (SP) Layne 2-4, Hanshaw 2B 2 RBI.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 1: Kai Coleman struck out seven to help the Flyers (9-2 overall, 8-1 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the host Panthers. Evan Balestra and Drew Brown each were 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Wesley Neal drove in three, Matt Heighton knocked in two and Landon Rowe went 2 for 3. Drew Zeufle went 2 for 2 and Aiden Ball 2 for 3 for Clay.
IRONTON ST. JOE 005 48 -- 17 12 0
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 010 00 -- 1 4 1
Coleman and Stephens; Malone, Zuefle (4), Ball (4), James (5) and Whitt.
Hitting: (ISJ) Balestra 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Brown 2-2 2B 3 RBI, Heighton 2 RBI, Neal 2B 3 RBI, Rowe 2-3; (PC) Zeufle 2-2, Ball 2-3.
ASHLAND 8, EAST CARTER 1: Layne Brammer pitched a one-hitter and struck out eight as the Tomcats defeated the Raiders in Grayson, Kentucky. Sawyer Edens went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. LaBryant Strader, Ryan Brown and Jayse Mays smacked two hits apiece. Brady Marushi knocked in two runs.
WAHAMA 5, WILLIAMSTOWN 3: Aaron Henry struck out nine to lead the White Falcons by the Yellowjackets in Mason, West Virginia. Chandler McClanahan and Logan Roach each had two hits for Wahama.
FAIRVIEW 15, ELLIOTT COUNTY 3: The Eagles stole 17 bases in 17 attempts in a rout of the Lions in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Tamel Smith went 3 for 3 with four steals and Xavien Kouns was 2 for 3 with four swipes. Tanner Johnson, who stole two bags, and Cameron Harper each drove in two runs. Ashton Hensley, Izaac Johnson and Jeremy Harper stole two bases apiece. Smith earned the win.
Softball
FAIRLAND 16, SOUTH POINT 0: Madi McKinley went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Katie Dehart 2 for 2 with two RBIs as the Dragons (10-3 overall, 8-0 OVC) clobbered the host Pointers. Kaylee Salyer, who went 2 for 3, fanned 11 in hurling a one-hitter. Katy Bell knocked in two runs. Allie Stidham doubled to prevent a no-hitter.
FAIRLAND 512 35 -- 16 14 0
SOUTH POINT 000 00 -- 0 1 5
Salyer and Black; Johnson and Staley.
Hitting: (F) Salyer 2-3, Dehart 2-2 2B 2 RBI, Godby 2B, Bell 2 RBI, Sammons 2B, McKinley 2-3 2B 3 RBI; (SP) Stidham 2B.
IRONTON 10, COAL GROVE 0: Kaelyn Moore went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the host Fighting Tigers (9-5 overall, 5-3 OVC) against the Hornets. Braylin Wallace whiffed six and allowed two hits to earn the win. Ironton scored nine runs in the fourth inning. Emily Weber was 2 for 3. Rylee Black went 2 for 2 for Coal Grove.
COAL GROVE 000 00 -- 0 2 0
IRONTON 010 9x -- 10 9 1
Deeds and Black; Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (CG) Black 2-2; (I) Weber 2-3, Moore 2-3 HR 2B 4 RBI, Shavers 2B, Williams 2B.
SYMMES VALLEY 10, GREEN 0: Savannah Mart struck out 11 and pitched a one-hitter as the Vikings (11-6 overall, 7-1 Southern Ohio Conference) defeated the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Desiree Simpson went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Jordi Ellison knocked in two and was 2 for 3. Brenna Tibbs and Lindsey Freeman each went 2 for 3. Bethany Kilgore broke up the no-hit bid.
LEWIS COUNTY 15, FAIRVIEW 0: Emily Cole pitched a perfect game and struck out nine in a three-inning victory over the Eagles in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Cole went 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs. Kayla Sullivan was 3 for 3 and drove in three. Addison Willis went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Kiya Noble was 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
MEIGS 20, MARIETTA 0: Ava Horn scored four runs, smacked three hits and drove in one as the Marauders walloped the Tigers in Pomeroy, Ohio. Avan Horn knocked in two runs, scored three and smacked a trio of hits. Janna Wright knocked in four on three hits.
WAHAMA 20, WIRT COUNTY 1: The White Falcons scored 17 runs in the first inning of a rout of the Tigers in Hartford, West Virginia. Emma Knapp knocked in five runs with two hits. Mikie Lieving whacked two hits and drove in four runs. Marissa Roush plated four runs with a pair of hits.
Track
RUSSELL, RACELAND WIN: Russell's girls and Raceland's boys won titles in Boyd County's Rice-Stacey Classic in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
The Red Devils girls accumulated 138 points. Ashland was second with 111, followed by Fleming County with 91, Boyd County 85, Pikeville 65, Raceland 55, Greenup County 46, Lewis County 17, East Carter 14 and West Carter 12. Fleming County's Kaylyn Pease took high-point honors.
Raceland's boys tallied 154 points. Greenup County was second with 129, ahead of Boyd County with 78, Russell 75, Lewis County 56.5, Ashland 50, East Carter 48.5, Pikeville 38, West Carter 23 and Fleming County 20. Raceland's Cole Conlon was the high-point performer.