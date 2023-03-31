CANNONSBURG, Ky. -- Joey Lobaldo went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs to lead South Point (3-1) to a 7-6 victory over Boyd County (7-1-1) Thursday in high school baseball.
Gage Chapman drove in two runs for the Pointers. Rece Craft went 2 for 3. Corey Otzenbarger pitched two innings of relief to pick up the win. Ethan Layne threw two perfect innings to earn the save.
"Overall, I'm really proud of our guys' grit," South Point coach Zack Jenkins said. "To go into Boyd County and face a team that could very well compete for a state championship and come out with a win is big-time for us as a program."
J.K. McKnight and Brayden Coleman each went 2 for 3 for the Lions. Jacob Vanover knocked in three runs.
SPRING VALLEY 20, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Cole Ferguson went 3 for 4 with five runs batted in as the Timberwolves (8-1) walloped the Black Eagles (6-5). Sam Booth was 3 for 3 with four RBI. Ethan Fraley went 2 for 3. Grant Shoemaker and Garrett Wagoner each knocked in three runs. Shoemaker pitched a no-hitter and struck out 10 in five innings to earn the win.
CABELL MIDLAND 9, RIPLEY 8: Ben Fulks scored in the bottom of the eighth to give the Knights a walk-off victory over the Vikings in Ona. Isaac Petitt hit a home run and drove in two runs for Cabell Midland. Jack Eastone was 2 for 2 and Luke Samuel 2 for 4. Eastone struck out three and allowed one hit in two innings of relief to gain the win.
IRONTON 7, WHEELERSBURG 6: Ian Ginger and Cole Freeman scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Fighting Tigers a triumph over the Pirates. Chaydan Kerns was the winner. Freeman went 2 for 2. Jon Wylie went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in. Caden Conn and Kolton Salyers each were 2 for 3 with two RBI for Wheelersburg.
ASHLAND 6, LEWIS COUNTY 2: Sawyer Edens homered in a five-run fourth inning as the host Tomcats beat the Lions (5-3). Drew Kelley was the winner. LaBryant Strader drove in two runs for Ashland (3-7). Ryan Brown went 3 for 4.
FAIRVIEW 10, WEST CARTER 0: Tamel Smith and Cameron Harper each went 2 for 3 with two RBI to lead the Eagles (3-5) past the Comets in Westwood, Kentucky. Izaac Johnson knocked in two runs. Tanner Johnson fanned seven in a three-hit shutout. Xavier Rose went 2 for 3 for West Carter (2-6).
Softball
CABELL MIDLAND 4, WINFIELD 2: Quinn Ballengee smashed a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Knights over the Generals in Ona. Ballengee singled in a run earlier and finished with three hits. Sabrina Rose also whacked three hits.
SPRING VALLEY 8, HURRICANE 1: Brenna Reedy went 3 for 4 to help the Timberwolves defeat the host Redskins (5-4). Kate Spry and Anessa Robson added two hits each. Madison Pitts was the winning pitcher and struck out nine.
ASHLAND 6, COAL GROVE 0: Eighth-grader Addi Layne pitched a five-hit shutout as the Kittens beat the homestanding Hornets. Jenna DeLaney went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair of runs.
WHEELERSBURG 21, OAK HILL 0: Kaylynn Carter pitched a perfect game and hit two home runs in the Pirates' victory over the visiting Oaks.
