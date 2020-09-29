PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Jaylon Halfhill made 16 saves and earned a shutout as South Point defeated Johnson Central during a downpour in boys high school soccer.
Tanner Runyon gave the Pointers (7-4-1) a 1-0 lead off an assist by Tyler Lilly in the 34th minute.
“Tanner made a real good play on a cross from Tyler for our first goal on the back post run,” South Point coach Zach Jenkins said.
Levi Lawson pushed the lead to 2-0 with his first career goal off a pass from Josh Helton in the 66th minute. Lilly assisted Braylon Balandra in the 73rd minute to set the score.
Jenkins said he was thankful Johnson Central played on artificial turf, as the rain didn’t cease throughout the game and blew sideways much of the second half.
“I’m really happy with our kids’ effort and execution,” Jenkins said. “They battled through the weather and playing on a shorter field than usual on very thin turf, not like ours at home.”
Jenkins said defense was critical.
“We were able to stop their long ball attack all night and neutralize their two star players,” he said. “My back line (Mathew Allen, Kyle Badgett, Zane Walters and Mason Kazee) did a really good job of winning balls out of the air and finding our midfielders’ feet. From there, we made some good plays to the outside of the field to create threats.”
Two of those threats led to second-half goals.
“We found two solid through balls,” Jenkins said.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH 1: Adam Marcum, Jacob Polcyn and Justin Theiss scored as the Dragons beat the Trojans at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium.
Parker Wyant had an assist for Fairland. Jamison Lauder saved seven shots.
Sklyer McKenzie scored for Portsmouth. Jay Thomas made nine saves.
McKenzie scored at 6:11 to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. Theiss scored on a header at 6:59 to tie it. Polcyn scored the winning goal at 19:42 and Marcum added an insure goal at 24:12.
POINT PLEASANT 5, NICHOLAS COUNTY 0: The Big Blacks (5-3-3) outshot the Grizzlies 33-0 during a win in Summersville, West Virginia.
Adam Veroski scored two goals and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy, Colton Young and Pacy Frumm also scored.
IRONTON ST. JOE 10, WEST UNION 1: The Flyers (10-0-1) spent the week slaying Dragons.
After beating Fairland 4-0 on Saturday, Ironton St. Joe clobbered West Union on the road Monday as Jimmy Mahlmeister set a school record for saves. Mahlmeister made nine stops to give him 503 for his career.
Jared Johnson, Brady Medinger and Jackson Rowe scored two goals apiece. Zachary Johnson, Elijah Rowe, Will Whaley and Andrew White scored one apiece. Bryce Balestra issued six assists.
Cross country
ROCK HILL WINS AT MINFORD: Rock Hill’s girls won the Minford Invitational Monday.
The Redwomen scored 42 points to easily outdistance second-place Northwest, which finished with 74. The Mohawks, though, won the boys event with 46 points. Rock Hill was second with 71.
Landen Smith of Northwest won the boys individual title in 16:21.