PEDRO, Ohio -- Caleb Lovely scored 25 points and Xanthan Haney 19 as South Point defeated Rock Hill 64-50 Friday in boys high school basketball.
The Pointers (16-3 overall, 12-2 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 46-44 after three quarters, but used a 20-4 spurt to pull away in the fourth.
"Too many ups and downs," South Point coach Travis Wise said. "We found a way to win and Rock Hill is always a tough place to play."
Xander Dornon chipped in 11 points for the Pointers. Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter each scored 14 points for the Redmen (9-10, 2-10). Izzak Cox scored 12.
SOUTH POINT 22 8 14 20 -- 64: Lovely 25, Smith 0, Wilburn 0, Vance 0, Ermalovich 5, Dornon 11, Childers 2.
ROCK HILL 14 18 14 4 -- 50: Doddridge 14, Griffith 3, Snavely 0, Adams 6, Cox 12, Day 4., Porter 14.
SHADY SPRING 60, CABELL MIDLAND 52: The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, overcame a 32-27 halftime deficit to defeat the Class AAAA Knights in the Battle for the Springhouse in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Braden Chapman scored 19 points and Cam Manns 17 for Shady Spring. Ammar Maxwell scored 16. Dominic Schmidt led Cabell Midland with 24 points. Ethan Bohm scored 14 and Isaac Petitt 10.
IRONTON 83, COAL GROVE 64: The Fighting Tigers outscored the Hornets 40-27 in the second half to win at the Conley Center. Braden Schreck scored 34 points to pace Ironton (12-6 overall, 9-3 OVC). Shaun Terry scored 25 and Landen Wilson 11. Owen Johnson led Coal Grove (4-16, 3-10) with 19 points. Elijah Dillon scored 16 points, Karsen Frecka 13 and Gavin Gipson 10.
COAL GROVE 10 27 11 16 -- 63: Gipson 10, J. Turner 2, Davis 2, Dillon 16, Johnson 19, Frecka 13, Jenkins 2, Murphy 0, Harmon 0, C. Turner 0.
IRONTON 17 26 19 21 -- 83: Barnes 4, Terry 25, Wilson 11, Schreck 34, White 7, Felder 0, Carpenter 0, Markins 0, Roach 2, Cotton 0, Sites 0.
RUSSELL 51, RACELAND 41: Damon Charles scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the visiting Red Devils (20-3) clinched the top seed in the 63rd District Tournament. Carson Blum added 10 points for Russell. Christian Large led the Rams (11-13) with 13 points.
RUSSELL 9 16 14 12 -- 51: Blum 10, G. Carter 9, Charles 19, Rimmer 9, Quinn 0, Neel 1, Z. Carter 3, Fleming 3.
RACELAND 14 4 11 12 -- 41: Large 13, Thacker 9, Sutton 8, Newman 3, Arnett 4, Gauze 0, Ison 2, Wallace 2, Topping 0.
PND 42, IRONTON ST. JOE 32: Cody Metzler scored 19 points and Myles Phillips 10 in Portsmouth Notre Dame's victory over the host Flyers at the Family Life Center. Brady Medinger and Wesley Neal each scored 10 for St. Joe (8-9). The Titans improved to 14-6.
BUFFALO 57, LINCOLN COUNTY 40: Ian Thompson scored 13 points, snared 11 rebounds, issued eight assists and made six steals as the Bison defeated the Panthers in Hamlin, West Virginia. Caleb Nutter scored 16 points and Bradley Harris 11.
Girls basketball
PRINCETON 51, HUNTINGTON HIGH 50: The host Tigers outscored the Highlanders 23-18 in the fourth quarter for the comeback victory. Huntington High, without injured starter Ella Giles, led 29-21 at halftime and 31-28 entering the final period. Maddie Shull scored 13 points and Kylie Connor 12 for Princeton (8-11). Lala Slone led the Highlanders (10-8) with 16 points.
PRINCETON 10 11 7 23 -- 51: Conner 12, Stull 13, Prune 9, Southers 2, Davis 4, Wright 5, Collins 6, Burner 0.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 11 12 9 18 -- 50: Jackson 9, Turner 6, Christus 8, De La Rosa 2, Smith 6, Slone 16, A. Smith 2, Weaver 2.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 43, CLC 27: The Soldiers (15-3) used a 17-6 run in the second quarter to pull away from homestanding Cross Lanes Christian (11-10). Sydney Cicenas paced Grace Christian with 25 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds. Jenna Turner backed her with 14 points. Eliza Bachus scored 11 points for the Warriors.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 11 17 15 0 -- 43: Cicenas 25, Tanner 14, H. Adkins 2, C. ADkins 2.
CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 7 6 6 8 -- 27: Bacchus 11, Webb 4, Celepec 4, Edge 3, King 3, Rimmey 2.