SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point opened its baseball season with a pair of victories Saturday, beating Portsmouth West 5-0 and Grace Christian 12-2.
Brayden Hanshaw pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out seven against the Senators. Xavier Haney singled in Corey Otzenbarger in the first inning for the only run the Pointers needed.
"I saw a lot of growth from him coming off a solid freshman year," South Point coach Zack Jenkins said of Hanshaw. "Last year he tried to overpower a lot of guys and got himself in trouble with command. He had really good command in his first start, not walking a batter and really trusting his defense behind him. He induced a lot of groundouts, a couple of which turned into big double plays."
Otzenbarger went 2 for 3 with two runs batted in.
In the second game, Haney earned the win in a 12-2 triumph over the Soldiers. Kolton Layman went 3 for 4 with four RBI. Gage Chapman knocked in two runs. Joey Lobaldo went 2 for 2.
RACELAND SWEEPS ASHLAND: The host Rams (6-1) defeated the Tomcats 11-8 and 5-4. Conner Hughes went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Raceland. He also was the winning pitcher. Parker Fannin tripled and drove in two runs. Ryan Brown went 5 for 5 for Ashland (0-6). LaBryant Strader smacked three hits. In the second game, Zane Bailey smashed three triples and drove in two runs for the Rams. Hughes was 2 for 3. Strader knocked in two runs.
BOYD COUNTY 12, LAFAYETTE 10: J.K. McKnight went 3 for 5 with two home runs and six RBI to pace the Lions by the Generals in the Keith Prater Invitational in Morehead, Kentucky. Gunnar Gerahart was 3 for 4 with two homers and Michael Porter went 2 for 3 with four RBI. McKnight was the winning pitcher.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY TAKES TWO: The host Lions came back from a 7-0 hole to improve to 7-0 on Saturday, finishing off an 11-8 win over Mason County to follow a 12-11 defeat of Fleming County earlier in the day in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. In Game two, the Royals took a 7-0 lead through three frames before the Lions outscored Mason County 11-1 the rest of the way. Kylie Thompson had three hits and Myla Hamilton and Maddison Badgett added two apiece. Thompson was credited with the win in relief, allowing one run in three innings with four punchouts. In the opener, Boyd County led 12-5 entering the seventh inning, then yielded six runs in the top of that seventh before finishing off the Panthers. Elyn Simpkins, Kyli Kouns, Jaycie Goad, Grace Stephens and Emily Shivel each had two hits, and Shivel and Sara Bays each drove in two runs. Simpkins went the distance, throwing 136 pitches. She allowed six earned runs and had eight strikeouts.
COAL GROVE SPLITS: The Hornets lost 15-11 to Lucasville Valley before bouncing back with a 9-2 win over Peebles in Rock Hill's Queen of the Hill showcase in Pedro, Ohio. Emilie Johnson went 4 for 5, homered and was the winning pitcher for Lucasville Valley. She struck out 16. Annika Carpenter and Camry Carpenter hit home runs. Avril Klaiber homered and went 3 for 4 for Coal Grove. Abby Deeds and Jordyn Dale each whacked three hits. Kassidy Travis, Rylee Black and Ellie Delawder each had two hits.
In the nightcap, Deeds struck out nine to pick up the win. Klaiber went 3 for 3. Travis went 2 for 3. Black and Shay Collins each drove in two runs.
UNIOTO SWEEPS FAIRLAND: Ava Dettwiller's three RBIs helped the Shermans defeat the Dragons 10-6 in the opener of a doubleheader in Chillicothe, Ohio. Abbie Marshall went 2 for 3 with a home run. Emma Specht, Megan Miller and Hannah Hull had two hits apiece. Katie Dehart was 4 for 4 with two RBI for Fairland. Jordan Spencer went 3 for 3 and Kaylee Salyer was 3 for 4. Makena Black, Ciarra Lyon and Ally Shepherd smacked two hits apiece.
Unioto won the second game 19-12 behind a 4-for-4, four-RBI performance by Miller. Morgan Daniels went 2 for 5 with four RBI and Alexis Book 3 for 4 with three RBI. Specht also was 3 for 4 and knocked in three. Hull earned the win. For the Dragons, Salyer went 3 for 4 with two homers and four RBI. Katy Bell was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Spencer was 2 for 5 and drove in two. Dehart and Black each smashed two hits.