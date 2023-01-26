WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Blake Porter made a 3-point shot from the top of the key with 1.5 seconds to play to lift Rock Hill (8-8) to a 46-45 victory over Symmes Valley Wednesday in boys high school basketball.
The trey was one of five Porter made in scoring 19 points. Izzak Cox scored 10 points.
Ethan Smith scored 16 points for the Vikings (6-11).
ROCK HILL 12 17 9 8 -- 46: Doddridge 4, Griffith 0, Adams 5, Cox 10, Day 5, Porter 19.
SYMMES VALLEY 16 12 8 9 -- 45: Corn 7, Cade 3, Simpkins 0, Smith 16, Beckett 3, Rosse 4, Saunders 7Jones 5, Taylor 0, Hieronimus 0.
GREEN 73, SYMMES VALLEY 63: Levi Sampson scored 22 points and Jon Knapp 21 as the Bobcats (16-4 overall, 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference) beat the Vikings Tuesday in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Abe McBee chipped in 13 points. Josh Saunders scored 12 points and Aleck Beckett 10 for Symmes Valley.
SYMMES VALLEY 13 16 14 20 -- 63: Ross 2, Corn 9, Cade 3, Simpkins 2, Taylor 3, Beckett 10, Saunders 12, Smith 6, Jones 7, Hieronimus 9.
GREEN 24 20 12 17 -- 73: Blevins 5, Sampson 22, Knapp 21, A. McBee 13, Waddell 4, G. McBee 6, Kimbler 0.
GREENUP COUNTY 86, FAIRVIEW 85: Carson Wireman made two free throws in the closing seconds to give the Musketeers (8-12) a victory over the Eagles in overtime in Lloyd, Kentucky. Greenup County rallied from a 13-point deficit. Bradley Adkins led the Musketeers with 24 points. Kasey Gammon scored 21. Cohen Underwood scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Tanner Johnson scored a career-high 43 points for Fairview (10-11). Bubba Day scored 14 and Izaac Johnson 11.
FAIRVIEW 17 22 23 19 4 -- 85: T. Johnson 43, Day 14, I. Johnson 11, Cox 9, Smith 6, Adams 2.
POINT PLEASANT 65, WARREN 57: The host Big Blacks rallied from an eight-point deficit to defeat the Warriors. Point Pleasant outscored Warren 25-12 in the fourth quarter. Eric Chapman led the Big Blacks with 20 points. Peyton Murphy scored 17 and Asher Robinson 13.
Girls basketball
WAHAMA 48, HANNAN 8: The White Falcons raced to a 14-0 lead and rolled by the Wildcats. Hannan's home game was played at Point Pleasant High School because of water damage to the Wildcats' gym earlier this month. Casey Tennant led Wahama (6-8) with 13 points. Miranda Smith paced Hannan (0-11) with four points.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.