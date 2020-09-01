Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Lauren Twyman of River Valley won the individual girls title of the Huntington (Ross) Cross Country Invitational.

Twyman finished in 21:14.88, outdistancing runner-up Olivia Mayers of team champion Vinton County by more than 14 seconds.

Garrett Frazee of South Gallia ran 18:35.87 to finish second in the boys race, won by Waverly, led by individual winner Mitch Green in 17:25.56.

Volleyball

RIVER VALLEY 3, SOUTH GALLIA 0: The Raiders (3-1) beat the Rebels 25-22, 25-13, 26-24 in Bidwell, Ohio.

Malerie Stanley led River Valley with 11 points. Jessie Rutt paced South Gallia (1-2) with 11 kills.

Soccer (boys)

MINFORD 3, SOUTH POINT 2: The Falcons sandwiched three goals between two by the Pointers to pick up a boys high school soccer victory on the road.

Braylon Balandra scored off an assist by Josh Helton to give South Point a 1-0 lead, but Minford used two goals by Zane Miller and one by Adam Crank to take a 3-1 lead. Joey Bloebaum scored off a pass from Balandra to set the score.

SOUTH POINT 1, ROCK HILL 1: Tyson Lewis gave the Redmen a 1-0 lead, but Kyle Badgett scored off an assist by Helton to tie it.

