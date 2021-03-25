The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GLENHAYES, W.Va. — Robert Cantrell scored 20 points and host Tolsia made 9 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure a 64-60 win over Point Pleasant.

Also for the Rebels (5-2), Tyler Johnson had 14 points, Jesse Muncy 12 and Austin Salmons 11. For the Big Blacks (3-6), Hunter Bush dropped in 26 points, Kyelar Morrow 18 and Eric Chapman 14.

NITRO 67, WINFIELD 55: Joseph Udoh led five double-figure Wildcat scorers with 15 points and Bryce Myers added 14 as Nitro, ranked No. 3 in Class AAA, defeated Winfield 67-55 in boys basketball Tuesday night.

Also for Nitro (6-1), Trevor Lowe and Kolton Painter had 12 points each and Trey Hall chipped in 10. Ethan Kincaid scored a game-high 19 points for Winfield (5-3) and Daven Wall tallied 14.

CAPITAL 67, SPRING VALLEY 65: Anthony Hersh poured in 23 points as the Cougars notched a road win. Kcion Welch added 11 points for Capital (6-2) and Taeshaun Hines chipped in 10. Corbin Page tallied a game-high 26 points for Spring Valley and Ben Turner had 14.

SOUTH CHARLESTON 64, HURRICANE 50: The Black Eagles used a big first half, leading by 16, to earn the home win. Bryson Smith scored 14 points for SC (6-2), Wayne Harris added 13 and Mondrell Dean chipped in 10. Nas’Jaih Jones tallied 20 points for Hurricane (2-7).

LOGAN 59, LINCOLN COUNTY 55: Garrett Williamson had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Wildcats to the home win and hand the Panthers their first loss. Jarron Glick scored a team-high 18 points for Logan (5-3) and Mitchell Hainer added 12. Jayse Tully also scored 18 points for Lincoln County (6-1) and Will Carpenter chipped in 14.

Girls

SOUTH CHARLESTON 61, HURRICANE 28: Genevieve Potter scored 18 points and Maliha Witten 15 to pace the host Black Eagles. Mia Terry added a dozen points for SC (3-4). The Redskins received six points from Lilly Lucas.

RIPLEY 41, POINT PLEASANT 29: The Vikings held the Lady Knights in single digits in every quarter in earning the home win. McKennan Hall led Ripley (6-3) with 19 points and 13 rebounds. McKenna Young scored 13 for Point.

