PEDRO, Ohio — Bri Reynolds scored three goals to lead Rock Hill to a 5-0 girls high school soccer victory Saturday over Northwest.
“We just played really well,” Redwomen coach Summer Collins said.
Well indeed. Rock Hill (6-0-1) held the Mohawks without a shot.
Reynolds scored all her goals in the second half to back the first-half efforts of Emmi Stevens and Ellen Heaberlin, each of whom scored. Stevens’ goal was off an assist by Reynolds. Heaberlin found the net off a free kick.
Boys soccer
POINT PLEASANT 7, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Big Blacks goalkeeper Luke Pinkerton stopped one shot in posting a shutout of the Irish.
Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy scored the lone goal needed off an assist by Kanaan Abbas four minutes into the contest. Eight minutes later, Brooks Gilley scored off a pass from Adam Veroski. Cael McCutcheon assisted Ian Wood in the 25th minute to make it 3-0, then Watkins-Lovejoy followed with a score off Abbas’ assist for a 4-0 lead.
Nic Matheny’s goal off a Veroski assist boosted the lead to 5-0. Veroski added a goal on a penalty kick and McCutcheon finished the scoring with an unassisted goal.
Point Pleasant improved to 4-2-2.
Volleyball
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, ATHENS 0: The Blue Angels (10-2) took to the road to beat the Bulldogs 20-10, 28-26, 25-20.
Maddi Meadows led Gallia Academy with 12 points. Bailey Barnette scored 11 points and made a team-high 15 kills. Maddy Petro made 11 kills. Regan Wilcoxon contributed 34 assists.
Cross country
BOYD COUNTY WINS INVITATIONAL: J.B. Terrill won the individual title at the 46th Annual Boyd County Invitational to lead the host Lions to the championship.
Terrill finished the 3,000-meter course in 10:48.6. The Lions placed four other runners — Spencer Elswick third, Gavin Brock fifth, Grant Chaffin eighth and Hudson Cox ninth — in the top 10 to win the meet with 26 points. Rowan County was second with 69 points. Ashland placed third with 93.
Mason County won the girls championship as Layla Henderson and Paige Decker finished first and second, respectively. The Royals totaled 38 points. Boyd County was second with 54 points, followed by Rowan County with 68 and Ashland with 117.