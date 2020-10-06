WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Rock Hill edged Vinton County 46-50 to win the girls division of the Portsmouth/Shawnee State Invitational high school cross country meet at Earl Thomas Conley Park.
Huntington-Ross finished third with 73 points, followed by Northwest with 99, Waverly with 114 and River Valley with 119.
The Redwomen won on the strength of efforts by Camryn Miller, who finished fifth, Bella Stevens, who placed eighth, and Briana Reynolds, who was 10th in the 58-runner field. Lauren Twyman of River Valley won the individual title in 19:44.14, nearly 17 seconds ahead of runner-up Katy Seas of Peebles.
Northwest took the boys title with 42 points as Landen Smith placed first in 16:23.06 and Josh Shope second in 16:33.91 among 74 runners. Rock Hill was second with 77 points, followed by Vinton County and Waverly each with 83, Huntington Ross with 117, Minford with 155 and River Valley with 156.
Fairland won the middle school boys title with 65 points behind a third-place finish by Brody Buchanan, who ran 11:28.31. Bishop Flaget was second with 74 points, followed by Vinton County with 82, Rock Hill with 95, Eastern-Pike with 117, Hillsboro with 170, Peebles with 174, Huntington-Ross with 180 and Waverly with 182.
Aiden Werner of Eastern-Pike won the individual championship in 11:06.31. Samuel Boyd of Vinton County was second in 11:21.12 in the field of 64 participants.
Hillsboro won the girls crown with 47 points, edging runner-up Fairland by six points. Bishop Flaget was third with 65, followed by Huntington-Ross with 69 and Waverly with 91.
Bailey Russell of Fairland topped the 39-runner field in 13:01.75, nearly 15 seconds ahead of Abigail Heffernan of River Valley.
Boys soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 3, CIRCLEVILLE 0: Colton Roe scored off a pass from Body Wamsley at 19:42 for the winning goal in the Blue Devils’ victory over the host Tigers.
Brody Wilt made it 2-0 on a penalty kick at 55:48. Wilt assist Maddux Camden at 62:41 to set the score. Gallia Academy improved to 9-1-2 as Bryson Miller earned the shutout.
BRIDGEPORT 2, POINT PLEASANT 0: The Indians scored twice in the first 15 minutes on their way to a shutout of the homestanding Big Blacks (6-4-4).
Brock Amos scored unassisted in the fifth minute. In the 15th minute, A.J. Dinaldo fired a shot off the post, but the ball ricocheted off a Point Pleasant player and into the goal to set the score.
Volleyball
EASTERN-MEIGS 3, MEIGS 0: The Eagles (12-5) beat the Marauders (5-9) for the second time in six days, winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Brielle Newland led Eastern with 15 points. Tessa Rockhold scored 12. Mallory Hawley made 10 kills for Meigs. Andrea Mahr added 12 assists and Hannah Durst 13 blocks.
Football
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Wahama has picked up a home game at with Montcalm at 1 p.m. Saturday. The White Falcons originally were to play Ravenswood on Friday, but Jackson County is in gold on the West Virginia COVID map, meaning the Red Devils can’t play Wahama.
Eastern-Meigs wins its Saturday Ohio Division VII, Region 27 playoff game by forfeit because a player from its opponent, Sciotoville East, tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles advance to the second round to play Caldwell.
Portsmouth Notre Dame also has forfeited its Division VII, Region 27 first-round game at Conotton Valley, which advances to play Newark Catholic.