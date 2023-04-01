RUSSELL, Ky. -- Russell's girls and Raceland's boys won titles at the Russell All Comers track and field meet.
The Red Devils girls finished with 223 points, 123 more than runner-up Boyd County. Raceland was third with 74, followed by Greenup County with 64 and West Carter with 39.
Russell's Taylor Groves won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her teammates, Lylah Cameron in the 3,200, Celia Monte in the discus and Bethany Allen in the long jump, also were victorious. The Red Devils won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
The Rams totaled 181 points to top second-place Greenup County by 20. Russell was third with 90 points, ahead of Lewis County with 74 and Boyd County with 57.
Raceland's Brody Austin won the 400 and Cole Conlon the pole vault. The Rams won the 4x400 and 4x200 relays.
Baseball
RACELAND 7, BUFFALO 4: The host Rams (9-1) jumped to a 3-0 lead on their way to a victory over the Bison. Cole Wheatley was the winning pitcher. Four Raceland hurlers combined to strike out 10 Buffalo batters.
