IRONTON -- Kaylee Salyer struck out 17 batters, including the 500th of her career, Thursday to lift Fairland to a 2-0 victory over host Ironton in high school softball.
The junior right-hander allowed three hits and walked none.
Allie Shepherd and Katie Pruitt each drove in runs with doubles. Both runs scored in the third inning.
Braylin Wallace fanned 14, gave up four hits and walked five in taking the loss.
FAIRLAND 002 000 0 -- 2 4 0
IRONTON 000 000 0 -- 0 3 0
Salyer and Black; Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (F) Pruitt 2B, Shepherd 2B; (I) Sorbilli 2B.
WAHAMA 15, WIRT COUNTY 0: The White Falcons (24-5) hit seven home runs and Elissa Hoffman pitched a no-hitter to defeat the Tigers in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 semifinal in Hartford, West Virginia. Mikie Lieving, Amber Wolfe and Kalyn Christian each smashed two homers and Emma Knapp one. Christian was 4 for 4 with two runs batted in. Wolfe went 2 for 4, including her 17th home run, and drove in four runs. Lieving hit her 20th homer in going 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Knapp was 2 for 2. Hoffman struck out 12.
WIRT COUNTY 000 00 -- 0 0 0
WAHAMA 261 6x -- 15 14 1
Lewis and Ross; Hoffman and Wolfe.
Hitting: (W) Lieving 2-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Wolfe 2-4 2 HR 4 RBI, K. Christian 4-4 2 HR 2B 2 RBI, Knapp 2-2 HR, Staats 2B, M. Christian 2B.
COAL GROVE 8, GALLIA ACADEMY 3: The Hornets pounded 15 hits in a triumph over the visiting Blue Angels. Rylee Black went 3 for 4, Jordyn Dale knocked in a pair of runs, and Braelie Hitchcock and Kassidy Travis each were 2 for 3. Abbie Deeds went 2 for 3 and was the winning pitcher, striking out 11.
GALLIA ACADEMY 002 002 0 -- 3 4 2
COAL GROVE 022 220 x -- 8 15 0
Mathie, Nida (2) and Truance; Deeds and Black.
Hitting: (GA) Burke 2B; (CG) Dale 2B 2 RBI, Deeds 2-3 2B, Black 3-4 2B, Hitchcock 2-3 Haynes 2-3, Travis 2-3.
BOYD COUNTY 13, FLEMING COUNTY 3: Sara Bays knocked in four runs as the Lions won their fifth straight – four of them via run-rule – in Cannonsburg, Kentucky, on Thursday. Bays had three hits and Elyn Simpkins, Emily Shivel and Makenna Mulhearn collected two apiece. Savanna Henderson, Jaycie Goad and Kylie Thompson each knocked in two runs. Boyd County (21-5) had six extra-base hits, including a Goad homer and two Shivel two-baggers. Thompson got the win, allowing three runs on seven hits. The Panthers are 9-13.
FAIRVIEW 6, CLC 1: Shelby Gibson and Madison Loving each drove in two runs as the Eagles beat Cross Lanes Christian in Westwood, Kentucky. Loving was 2 for 3 and Gibson 2 for 4. Olivia Meade and Kailyn Adkins each went 3 for 4. Bre Moore was 2 for 3. Annabelle Menshouse earned the win.
Baseball
WAHAMA 3, DODDRIDGE COUNTY 2: The White Falcons jumped to a 3-0 lead and held on to beat Bulldogs in West Union, West Virginia. Nathan Manuel and Bryce Zuspan each slapped two hits.
FAIRVIEW 10, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 2: Izaac Johnson whiffed 15 to help the Eagles defeat the Royals in Ashland. Xavien Kouns went 4 for 5 and stole four bases. Johnson went 2 for 3, as did Eli Cummings. Tamel Smith was 2 for 5 with two RBIs.
Track and Field
MEIGS OPEN: River Valley's girls won the meet in Pomeroy, Ohio. The Raiders scored 91 points. Waterford was second with 71 points, followed by Eastern Meigs with 61, Meigs 47, South Gallia 42, Southern 31 and Gallia Academy 24. River Valley's Becka Cadle won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. The Raiders won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.