ONA -- Dominic Schmidt turned in a triple-double to lead Cabell Midland (12-9) to a 69-56 victory over South Point (18-4) Tuesday in high school basketball at the Castle.
The senior guard scored 17 points, issued 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isaac Petitt scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Aiden Cottrell chipped in 14 points and Jack Eastone 11.
"It was a team effort," Knights coach J.J. Martin said.
Cabell Midland jumped to a 26-14 lead and the teams played even the rest of the way.
"We started off really bad again," Pointers coach Travis Wise said. "We struggled early to guard and rebound. We cut it to single digits several times, but couldn't get over the top."
Wise said the loss might not be a bad thing heading into sectional tournament play.
"I hate to say it, but it might be good for us," Wise said. "We have to buckle down the next three days and get ready for Portsmouth."
Caleb Lovely paced South Point with 26 points. Carter Smith scored 12 and Jordan Ermalovich 11.
SOUTH POINT 14 13 15 14 -- 56: Lovely 26, Smith 12, Wilburn 0, Ferrell 0, Haney 5, Jarred 0, Childers 2, Vance 0, Ermalovich 11, Dornon 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 26 13 14 16 -- 69: Eastone 11, Marshall 0, Petitt 17, Thompson 0, Hatfield 7, Schmidt 17, Cottrell 14, Bohm 0.
SPRING VALLEY 61, PARKERSBURG 56: Tate Adkins scored 19 points to lead the Timberwolves past the visiting Big Reds in the Mountain State Athletic Conference fifth-place game. Clay Robertson and Colton Caldwell each scored 10 points.
ROCK HILL 49, OAK HILL 22: The 14th-seeded Redmen (10-13) won their first postseason game since 2012, beating the 19th-seeded Oaks (8-15) in a Division III sectional semifinal in Pedro, Ohio. Rock Hill advances to the title game at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 1 seed Zane Trace (19-3). Noah Doddridge led the Redmen with 16 points. Blake Porter scored 14. Kade Kinzel, Aidan Hall and Evan Fisher scored four points apiece for Oak Hill.
OAK HILL 3 5 7 7 -- 22: McKinness 0, Meldick 2, Harrison 2, Kinzel 4, Hall 4, Howell 3, Michael 3, Fisher 4.
ROCK HILL 13 10 10 16 -- 49: Doddridge 16, Adams 6, Cox 2, Day 8, Porter 14, Griffith 0, Jenkins 0, B. Harper 0, L. Harper 3.
BOYD COUNTY 108, FAIRVIEW 69: The host Lions led 41-20 after one quarter and were off and running in the 64th District Tournament semifinals in Summit, Kentucky. Six Boyd County (24-5) players cracked double figures, led by Cole Hicks’ 22 points. Jason Ellis added 20, Jacob Spurlock dropped in 19, Rhett Holbrook netted 13, Griffin Taylor tallied 10 and Drew Smith delivered 12. Hicks and Smith each had four of the Lions’ 16 treys. Tanner Johnson poured in 33 to lead all scorers for the Eagles (15-16), netting five 3s. Bubba Day produced 22 points. The high-octane Boyd County offense reached triple digits for the sixth time this season, including all three meetings with Fairview.
FAIRVIEW 20 22 15 12 – 69: Smith 3, T. Johnson 33, I. Johnson 2, Day 22, Adams 2, Reihs 0, Cox 0, Pauley 0, Harper 5, Spates-Olds 2, Turner 0.
BOYD COUNTY 41 19 25 23 – 108: Hicks 22, Spurlock 19, Ellis 20, Taylor 10, R. Holbrook 13, T. Holbrook 2, Martin 3, D. Smith 12, Crum 4, Jones 3, Rardin 0, Huff 0, J. Smith 0.
RUSSELL 61, RACELAND 45: Eighth-grader Elijah Neel scored 19 points to pace the Red Devils (25-5) past the Rams (13-18) in a 63rd District Tournament opener in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Carson Blum scored 11 points. Damon Charles, Gavin Carter and Caleb Rimmer scored 10 apiece. Christian Large led Raceland with 13 points. Jonah Arnett scored 11.
RACELAND 9 10 12 14 -- 45: Large 13, Arnett 11, Newman 7, Waller 6, Gauze 4, Douglas 2, Sutton 2, Welch 0, Ison 0, Burton 0, Wallace 0.
RUSSELL 11 14 21 15 -- 61: Neel 19, Blum 11, Charles 10, Rimmer 10, Z. Carter 1, G. Carter 10, Burgess 0, Fleming 10, Hewlett 0, Kaczmarcyk 0, Pennington 0, Quinn 0, Cordial 0, Hankins 0, Yates 0.
POINT PLEASANT 73, BUFFALO 49: Erik Chapman scored 20 points, Grant Barton 16 and Peyton Murphy 11 as the homestanding Big Blacks beat the Bison.
WHEELERSBURG 67, CROOKSVILLE 27: Caleb Arthur scored 14 points and snared nine rebounds to lift the host Pirates (18-6) over the Ceramics (3-18) in a Division III sectional semifinal. Jackson Schwamburger scored 12 points and Nolan Wright 10.
Girls basketball
RIPLEY 64, POINT PLEASANT 14: Sophie Nichols scored 21 points and snatched 10 rebounds to lead the host Vikings (16-4) by the Big Blacks (4-18) in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 semifinal. Abby Eastman scored 19 points and Morgan Shanklin 11. Ripley outrebounded Point Pleasant 35-16 and took advantage of 27 Big Blacks turnovers. Bella Tolliver scored seven points to lead Point Pleasant.