The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Web icon HD Sports Blox

Tri-State sports roundup

ONA -- Dominic Schmidt turned in a triple-double to lead Cabell Midland (12-9) to a 69-56 victory over South Point (18-4) Tuesday in high school basketball at the Castle.

The senior guard scored 17 points, issued 12 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds. Isaac Petitt scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Aiden Cottrell chipped in 14 points and Jack Eastone 11.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you