The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230216-hds-preproundup.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton's Ethan White (23) leaps as Rock Hill's Blake Porter looks for a shot during a high school basketball Tuesday at the Conley Center in Ironton.

 TIM GEARHART | For The Herald-Dispatch

PEDRO, Ohio -- Ironton outscored Rock Hill 19-7 in the second quarter to rally for a 56-39 victory Tuesday in boys high school basketball at the Conley Center.

Braden Schreck led the Fighting Tigers (16-6) with 16 points. Ethan White scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Shaun Terry chipped in 11 points.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you