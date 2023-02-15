PEDRO, Ohio -- Ironton outscored Rock Hill 19-7 in the second quarter to rally for a 56-39 victory Tuesday in boys high school basketball at the Conley Center.
Braden Schreck led the Fighting Tigers (16-6) with 16 points. Ethan White scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Shaun Terry chipped in 11 points.
Brayden Adams scored 15 points and Blake Porter 14 for the Redmen (9-12).
IRONTON 8 19 19 8 -- 56: Barnes 8, Terry 11, Wilson 4, Schreck 16, White 14, Carpenter 3, Felder 0, Cotton 0.
ROCK HILL 8 7 15 9 -- 39: Doddridge 6, Adams 15, Cox 4, Day 0, Porter 14, Griffith 0, Snavely 0, Wissman 0, Jenkins 0, Schug 0, Medley 0, Harper 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 51, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 44: Ethan Smith scored 23 points and snatched 13 rebounds to help the Vikings (9-13) past the Tartans (8-14) in Willow Wood, Ohio. Jaylen Mayhew scored 11 points and Kaiden Huston 10 for East.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 16 8 8 12 -- 44: Baughman 9, Huston 10, Mayhew 11, Jackson 4, Justice 2, Pernell 8, Rase 0, Fitzgerald 0.
SYMMES VALLEY 12 15 14 10 -- 51: Corn 9, Cade 2, Simpkins 3, Smith 23, Beckett 2, Ross 1, Saunders 3, Jones 6, Taylor 2, Hieronimus 0.
COAL GROVE 69, WELLSTON 49: Owen Johnson scored 28 points as the Hornets (6-16) defeated the visiting Rockets (7-15). Elijah Dillon scored 19 points and Caden Turner 10. Will Briggs scored 12 points and Josh Jackson 10 for Wellston.
WELLSTON 11 11 9 18 -- 49: Taborn 2, Jo. Jackson 10, Long 5, Jardnicek 0, Fry 0, Ju. Jackson 9, Moon 0, Harmon 9, Snyder 0, Briggs 12, Martin 2.
COAL GROVE 21 19 13 16 -- 69: Gipson 2, Jenkins 6, Simpson 0, Turner 2, Davis 2, McKnight 0, Dillon 19, Brammer 0, Johnson 28, Turner 10.
SOUTH POINT 80, JACKSON 62: Caleb Lovely scored 32 points, 18 on 3-point shots, and made six steals to lead the Pointers to a victory over the host Ironmen. Carter Smith scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for South Point (18-3). Evan Jarvis scored 24 points to pace Jackson (11-11), which led 17-11 early before the Pointers took control with a 28-9 streak.
SOUTH POINT 12 28 15 25 -- 80: Lovely 32, Smith 10, Wilburn 3, Ferrell 0, Haney 12, Garred 0, Childers 2, Vance 0, Ermalovich 6, Hanshaw 0, Dornon 0, Taylor 0, Childers 4.
JACKSON 17 9 15 21 -- 62: Smith 0, Jenkins 6, Stapleton 6, Delong 0, Wolford 1, Carroll 0, Jarvis 24, Campbell 12, Woodard 10, Davis 3.
WAHAMA 58, POINT PLEASANT 52: Alex Hardwick's 20-point effort paced the White Falcons to a triumph over the Big Blacks in Mason, West Virginia. Josiah Lloyd scored 14 points and Ethan Gray 13 for Wahama. Eric Chapman scored 23 points for Point Pleasant. Peyton Murphy chipped in 10.
RUSSELL 81, FAIRVIEW 63: The Red Devils (23-5) outscored the Eagles 43-17 in the final 14:43 to win in Russell, Kentucky. Damon Charles scored 31 points, 20 in the second half, for Russell, which trailed 39-34 at halftime. Gavin Carter scored 15 and Zaylen Carter 11. Bubba Day led Fairview (14-15) with 18 points. Tamel Smith scored 16 and Tanner Johnson 14.
FAIRVIEW 19 20 11 13 -- 63: Smith 16, T. Johnson 14, I. Johnson 2, Reihs 4, Day 18, Adams 2, Cox 6, Pauley 1, Kouns 0, Mays 0, Harper 0, Cummings 0, Lemaster 0, Turner 0.
RUSSELL 15 21 18 28 -- 81: Quinn 4, Neel 9, Blum 5, Fleming 3, G. Carter 15, Rimmer 3, Z. Carter 11, Charles 31, Pennington 0, Kaczmarcyk 0, Hewlett 0, Yates 0, Hankins 0, Cordial 0, Burgess 0, Pridemore 0.
BOYD COUNTY 73, MORGAN COUNTY 56: Jacob Spurlock tallied 28 points and Cole Hicks dropped in 21 to pace the visiting Lions at Veterans Memorial Gymnasium in West Liberty, Kentucky. Jason Ellis added 14 for Boyd County (23-5), which pulled away with a 46-31 bulge in the middle two frames. Gatlin Griffith scored 18 points, Cameron Adams netted 16 and Preston Hoskins produced 10 for the Cougars (19-7).
BOYD COUNTY 14 28 18 13 – 73: Hicks 21, Spurlock 28, Ellis 14, Taylor 8, R. Holbrook 2, T. Holbrook 0, Martin 0, D. Smith 0.
MORGAN COUNTY 12 21 10 13 – 56: E. Griffith 3, G. Griffith 18, Adams 16, Hoskins 10, L. Spencer 8, Dagnan 1, Justice 0.
Girls basketball
MANCHESTER 41, IRONTON ST. JOE 37: The host Flyers couldn't overcome a 13-point deficit in falling to the Greyhounds in a Division IV sectional tournament semifinal at the Family Life Center. St. Joe made just 8 of 23 free throws to finish with a 4-16 record. Gracie Damron scored 18 points and Addie Philabaun 10. Ashleigh Dunn scored 11 points and Maddie Dunn 10 for Manchester (4-17).
MANCHESTER 7 15 8 11 -- 41: A. Dunn 11, M. Dunn 10, Wikoff 5, Arnett 6, Morgan 0, Neria 0, Brown 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 3 8 20 -- 37: Damron 18, Philabaun 10, Murray 0, A. Weber 0, Oates 0, M. Weber 9.