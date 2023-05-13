IRONTON -- All of Portsmouth West's runs were unearned Friday in an 8-0 victory over Ironton St. Joe in high school baseball.
The Senators used four errors and six walks to win.
Levi Pickelsimer's sacrifice fly to plate Issak Tipton in the first inning gave Portsmouth West the only run it needed. The Senators added a run each in the third and fourth innings before scoring five times in the fifth.
Jacob Tipton and Trevor Fike each drove in three runs. Wesley Cooper went 3 for 4.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 101 150 -- 8 7 1
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 000 -- 0 3 4
J. Tipton and Pickelsimer; Medinger, Coleman (5) and Balestra, Neal (5).
Hitting: (PW) J. Tipton 3 RBI, Fike 3 RBI, Cooper 3-4; (ISJ) Balestra 2B.
WAHAMA 12, CALHOUN COUNTY 2: Aaron Henry and Trey Ohlinger each knocked in three runs to lead the White Falcons by the Red Devils in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 Tournament game in Mason, West Virginia. Eli Rickard smacked three hits and drove in two.
