SHADY SPRING, W.Va. -- Shady Spring's seniors have never lost a home game, but Huntington High made them sweat that streak Friday.
The Tigers, top-ranked in Class AAA, edged the Highlanders 77-74 as their Class of 2023 improved to 30-0 all-time at home.
HHS played without leading scorer Wayne Harris, who was on a football recruiting visit.
Ammar Maxwell scored 35 points to lead Shady Spring (18-3), for which the senior class has won a program-record 79 games.
Huntington High, fourth in Class AAAA, made 14 shots from 3-point range, but went 1 for 7 at the free throw line late, losing a 66-65 lead. Cam Manns made a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a lead they didn't relinquish.
Braden Chapman scored 19 points for Shady Spring. Mikey Johnson led the Highlanders with 29 points. Jaylen Motley scored 26.
"I was proud of our guys the way they came and competed," Huntington High coach Ty Holmes said. "This is not an easy place to play. It's a really good team and I thought our guys competed and played hard."
HUNTINGTON HIGH 22 11 21 20 -- 74: Crawford 5, Johnson 29, Motley 26, McNeely 4, Lochow 6, Chandler 0, Tubbs 2, Coats 0, Jackson 0, Lapsley 2.
SHADY SPRING 18 18 19 22 -- 77: Maxwell 14, B. Chapman 19, C. Chapman 5, Williams 4, Holstein 6, Jordan 0, Manns 8.
GREEN 62, IRONTON ST. JOE 44: The Bobcats (19-5) defeated the Flyers for a Division IV sectional title in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, in the final game on Green's court before moving to a new facility next season.
Levi Sampson and Abe McBee each scored 20 points to pace Green. Levi Blevins scored 11 points and Gabe McBee 10. Erikai Jackson scored 13 points and Drew Brown 12 for St. Joe (10-14).
The Bobcats will take on Paint Valley (18-6) at 8 p.m. Monday at Piketon in the district semifinals.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 5 4 29 -- 44: Medinger 0, Deboard 0, Stephens 0, Jackson 13, Balestra 2, Brown 12, Neal 5, Rowe 4, Johnson 2, Coleman 6.
GREEN 10 14 17 21 - 62: Blevins 11, Sampson 20, Knapp 1, A. McBee 20, Waddell 0, G. McBee 10, Kimbler 0, Salyers 0, Maynard 0.
Girls basketball
GRACE CHRISTIAN 47, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 43: The Soldiers (21-4) outscored the Eagles 26-19 in the second half to win a West Virginia Christian Education Association Tournament semifinal game in Summersville, West Virginia. Sydney Cicenas scored 19 points and Jenna Tanner 15 for Grace Christian. Carli Burdette scored 16 points and Kaylee Burdette 13 for Elk Valley Christian.
