RACINE, Ohio -- Call it Shockley and awe.
Camron Shockley carried 11 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Chesapeake (3-0) to a 47-13 victory over Southern (0-3) in high school football. Dannie Maynard added 77 yards on seven carries as the Panthers won their third game in a season for the first time since 2019.
The Panthers started the season 3-0-1, tying Trimble in the opener, in 2017. They hadn't been 3-0 since 2016.
Chesapeake ran for 334 yards and raced to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Shockley ran for scores of 74 and 51 yards, and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Harris in the first 12 minutes. Maynard added a 51-yard TD run.
The Panthers extended the lead to 41-0 before Josiah Smith threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Derek Griffith with 10:51 left in the third quarter to put the Tornadoes on the board.
SOUTH POINT 28, RUSSELL 7: The Pointers (2-1) intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles to defeat the Red Devils at Alumni Stadium, Blaine Freeman carried 23 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns. South Point held Russell to 181 total yards.
COAL GROVE 48, MEIGS 42: The Hornets (3-0) trailed 24-0 after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime before rallying to defeat the Marauders 48-42.
Caden Murphy's 11-yard touchdown run in overtime was the game winner.
Griffin Cleland completed 13 of 27 passes for 369 yards and five touchdowns for Meigs (0-3). Dillon Howard caught six passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Conlee Burnem made four receptions for 121 yards and carried 14 times for 116 yards. .
Coal Grove recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass in its own end zone, thwarting Marauders' threats. Murphy ran 30 times for 187 yards. Whyatt Mannon was 7 for 9 passing for 140 yards. Gavin Gipson caught four balls for 111 yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 42, POINT PLEASANT 12: Bray Rathburn completed 18 of 26 passes for 398 yards as the Blue Devils (3-0) won the Battle of the Bridge at Ohio Valley Bank Field. Hunter Shamblin caught six passes for 186 yards and Kenyon Franklin nine for 167. Point Pleasant (1-1) led 10-7 after one quarter, but Shamblin ran eight yards for a TD to give Gallia Academy a lead it never relinquished.
EASTERN-MEIGS 34, SOUTH GALLIA 8: The Eagles scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Ty Hill ran for two late touchdowns and Eastern used a 35-yard scoop and score by Cooper Barnett to pull away. The Eagles led 13-0 before E.J. Siders ran for a TD and a conversion to pull South Gallia within 13-8 with 11:22 left in the game.
GREENUP COUNTY 28, PORTSMOUTH 22: Tyson Sammons threw a touchdown pass to Drew Boggs in overtime to lift the Musketeers (2-1) over the host Trojans (1-2). Gage Gullett recovered a fumble to clinch the victory. Greenup County led 22-15 before Portsmouth tied it.
EAST CARTER 33, BOYD COUNTY 28: Gabe Roberts caught a 3-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion with 7 seconds to play as the Raiders rallied by the Lions in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Boyd County led 28-27 with 3:44 left before East Carter started the winning drive.
JACKSON 28, WHEELERSBURG 20: Cade Wolford ran for two touchdowns and caught a 61-yard scoring pass to help the Ironmen (2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-2). Landon Hutchinson scored twice for Wheelersburg. Gaven Jones intercepted a Pirates pass at the Jackson 10-yard line with 1:28 to play to seal the triumph. Ryan Seimetz also picked off a pass in the fourth quarter.
GREEN 13, MANCHESTER 10: Quincy Merrill intercepted two passes in the third quarter to preserve the Bobcats' win over the Greyhounds in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Blake Smith scored from the 2 to give Green a 7-0 lead. Manchester picked up a safety on a bad punt snap, but the Bobcats came back with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Blevins to Mason Neal for a 13-2 lead. Manchester scored with 1:13 left, but Green recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 38, PERRY COUNTY CENTRAL 14: Talen Pollock passed for 218 yards as the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Commodores (2-1) at Luke Varney Field in Louisa, Kentucky. Cody Crum scored from the 1-yard line only to see Perry County Central take a 7-6 lead moments later. Pollock threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Johnson at 4:56 of the second quarter to give Lawrence County a lead it never relinquished. Crum ran for 103 yards on 10 attempts.
Golf
GALLIA WINS QUAD: Braeden Caldwell led Gallia Academy to a victory in a quad match at the Portsmouth Elks golf course. The Blue Devils shot 168, 50 strokes better than runner-up Portsmouth. South Webster was third and Lucasville Valley fourth.
Boys soccer
PARKERSBURG 6, CABELL MIDLAND 1: The Knights (5-2) took a 1-0 lead on Joey Ankrom's header, but the Big Reds (6-0-1) scored the next six to win at Stadium Field. Thirty seconds later, Parkersburg tied it on a goal by Jaydon Fluharty. Three minutes later Carter Grable scored the game winner.