AID, Ohio — Desiree Simpson went 2 for 4 with a home run and five runs batted in to lead Symmes Valley to a 16-3 victory over Paint Valley in Division IV high school softball sectional tournament championship game Thursday.
The Vikings (17-8), who scored eight runs in the third inning, will entertain Waterford at 5 p.m. Tuesday in a district semifinal.
Jocalyn Carpenter went 2 for 2 with a homer and three RBI for Symmes Valley. Kaitlyn Stevenson went 3 for 3. Emily Estep drove in two runs. Savannah Mart was the winning pitcher.
PAINT VALLEY 002 00 — 2 4 5
SYMMES VALLEY 048 4x — 16 13 3
Stewart, Furniss (4) and Smith; Mart and Carpenter.
Hitting: (SV) Stevenson 3-3, Carpenter 2-2 HR 3 RBI, Simpson 2-4 HR 5 RBI, Mart 2B, Estep 2 RBI.
ASHLAND 12, EAST CARTER 3: Kendall Hill went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI to lead the Kittens (11-9) past the Raiders (14-6) in Grayson, Kentucky. Lauren Spears was 2 for 3. Taylor Hamilton drove in two runs. Kenzi Robinson earned the win. Stephanie Tussey and Audrey Manning each went 2 for 3 for East Carter.
WHEELERSBURG 10, RACELAND 5: Rylie Hughes, Rileigh Lang and Macee Eaton smacked two hits apiece to help the Pirates (21-1) defeat the visiting Rams. Haley Myers homered for Wheelersburg. Chloe Collins drove in two runs for Raceland.
BOYD COUNTY 5, LEWIS COUNTY 1: Sara Bays went 3 for 3 and Jaycie Goad 2 for 3 as host Boyd County (14-9) won the battle of Lions. Kylie Thompson was the winner.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 5, SYMMES VALLEY 0: Gavin Hunt pitched six one-hit shutout innings as the Dragons (15-7) beat the Vikings in Aid, Ohio.
Alex Rogers drove in two runs. Dacoda Chapman went 2 for 3 and Hunt, Blake Trevathan and Cooper Cummings all were 2 for 4. Levi Best had Symmes Valley’s lone hit.
FAIRLAND 000 004 1 — 5 11 0
SYMMES VALLEY 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
G. Hunt, Sammons (7) and Cummings; Webb and Littreal.
Hitting: (F) Rogers 2B 2 RBI, Chapman 2-3, Hunt 2-4 2B, Trevathan 2-4, Cummings 2-4.
ROCK HILL 9, SOUTH POINT 0: Brayden Friend struck out 11 as the Redmen beat the Pointers in Pedro, Ohio.
Isaiah Kelly went 2 for 3 with three RBI. Jaedon Stevens knocked in three. Andrew Clark was 2 for 4. Levi Lawson went 2 for 4 for South Point.
SOUTH POINT 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
ROCK HILL 330 021 x — 9 11 0
McCallister, Freeman (5), Runyon (6) and Chapman; Friend, Pemberton (6) and Kelly.
Hitting: (SP) Lawson 2-4; (RH) Clark 2-4, Kelly 2-3 3 RBI, Stevens 3 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 4, IRONTON ST. JOE 2: Clay Cottle struck out 12 to lead the Panthers past the host Flyers. Cottle scored the winning run on a squeeze by Evan Woods. Shaden Malone went 2 for 4 for Portsmouth Clay. Jimmy Mahlmeister was 2 for 4 for Ironton St. Joe.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 001 003 0 — 4 5 0
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 020 0 — 2 5 2
Cottle and King; J. Rowe and M. Mahlmeister.
Hitting: (PC) Malone 2-4; (ISJ) J. Mahlmeister 2-4.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 8, GREEN 6: Three times the homestanding Tartans (4-15) overcame deficits to beat the Bobcats.
Ethan Rase went 3 for 3 with three RBI for Sciotoville East. Landehn Pernell drove in two. Kevin Billings went 2 for 3. For Green, Levi Singleton was 2 for 4.
Tennis
IRONTON DOUBLES ADVANCE: Two Ironton boys doubles teams advanced to the district tournament.
Seniors Matt Davis and Erickson Barnes made it, as did sophomores Tayden Carpenter and Evan Koerper. Both squads will play May 22 at Portsmouth.