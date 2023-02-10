SOUTH CHARLESTON -- Huntington High (12-8) raced to a 34-22 lead and held off South Charleston 62-57 in girls high school basketball Thursday at the South Charleston Community Center.
Amaya Smith led the Highlanders with 14 points. Lala Stone scored 13 and Amara Jackson 11.
Kyra Brown and Natalie Smith each paced the Black Eagles (13-9) with 21 points. Jateayah Davis scored 18.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 18 16 8 20 -- 62: Jackson 11, Turner 5, Christus 7, De La Rosa 0, Smith 14, Slone 13.Weaver 0.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 8 14 13 22 -- 57: Thomas 2, Brown 21, Smith 21, J. Davis 18, Bulger 8, Toombs 8, DePriest 0.
PORTSMOUTH 47, SOUTH POINT 41: The Trojans used a 20-8 third quarter advantage to beat the host Pointers. Portsmouth led 24-18 at halftime and held off a late South Point rally. Daysha Reid led the Trojans with 15 points and Sienna Allen scored 11. Camille Hall scored 14 for the Pointers.
SOUTH POINT 9 9 8 15 -- 41: Jones 0, C. Hall 14, Mitchell 7, Jones 6, Saddler 4, Hopkins 2, Jackson 8.
PND 54, IRONTON ST. JOE 9: Portsmouth Notre Dame took a 30-5 lead and trounced the host Flyers at the Family Life Center. The Titans outscored Ironton St. Joe 20-0 in the third quarter. Kamryn Bradford scored 18 points and Katie Strickland 10.
SUGAR CREEK CHRISTIAN 56, GREEN 38: The Eagles used a 13-0 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Emma Harper scored 19 points and Charlee Long 18 for Sugar Creek Christian. Chloe Long chipped in 12 points. Mylee Brown led Green with 13 points.
SUGAR CREEK CHRISTIAN 14 16 13 13 -- 56: A. Vitatoe 3, Long 18, Harper 19, Long 12, Dorafeeu 2, T. Vitatoe 0, Glicore 0, L. McKee 0, Wheeler 0, M. McKee 2.
GREEN 10 16 0 17 -- 43: Satterfield 5, L. Brown 9, Smith 8, M. Brown 13, Abrams 3, Conley 5.
Boys basketball
BOYD COUNTY 96, ELLIOTT COUNTY 43: The host Lions scored just one point fewer in the first quarter than the visiting Lions accumulated through three frames in Summit, Kentucky. Jacob Spurlock scored 20 points, Cole Hicks netted 18, Drew Smith contributed 14, Alex Martin chipped in 12 and Jason Ellis delivered 10 for Boyd County (20-4), for whom 11 players scored. Spurlock had six of Boyd County’s 18 3s. Nathan Sturgill tallied 18 points for Elliott County (2-23).
