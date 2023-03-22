RIPLEY, W.Va. -- Visiting Cabell Midland hung a 9-spot in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Ripley, 16-10, in high school softball on Tuesday night.
Quinn Ballengee drove in seven runs for Cabell Midland (3-1), homering twice. Olivia Bell knocked in four runs and Maggie Tatum plated two. Bell, Destiny Hale and Brooke Wallis each went deep once. Hale had four hits and Rebecca Conrad produced three.
Audrea Watts got the win for the Knights, spinning five innings of three-run relief.
Jenna Farrell knocked in three runs for the Vikings, with three hits, including a homer. Kaitlyn Swisher drove in two. Madison Parsons took the Ripley (2-3) decision in relief.
SPRING VALLEY 6, SOUTH CHARLESTON 3: Kate Spry went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and scored one run as the Timberwolves (4-0) beat the host Black Eagles. Sydney Turner and Kennedy Davis each scored twice and stole a base. Brooklyn Osburn and Brenna Reedy each knocked in runs.
ROWAN COUNTY 21, RUSSELL 5: Two days after being named Miss Basketball, the Vikings' Haven Ford hit for the cycle on Tuesday night in Russell, Kentucky. Ford was 4 for 5 with six RBIs, Lauryn Eastham doubled twice and knocked in a pair, Malana Hamm drove in three runs and Kassie Perkins and Teryan Cloud added two RBIs apiece for Rowan County (6-0). Perkins got the win. The Red Devils are 3-3.
LINCOLN COUNTY 15, SHERMAN 0: The Panthers smashed four home runs, two by Josie Bird, in a triumph over the Tide. Haleigh Adkins and Meghan Stump also homered.
ASHLAND 16, FAIRVIEW 0: Addi Laine went 2 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Kittens (1-4) walloped the Eagles (3-2) in Westwood, Kentucky. Maddie Kersey was 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI. Aubrey McCreary went 2 for 3. Kyra Traylor and Alauna Troxler each knocked in two runs. Katie Samuel hurled a one-hitter for the win.
GREENUP COUNTY 24, ASHLAND 11: The Musketeers (2-0) scored 11 runs in the sixth inning to rally past the host Kittens. Kaylie Lawrence homered for Greenup County. Erin Patrick and Aubrey McCreary each drove in two runs. Alauna Troxler hit a home run for Ashland. Josey Kegley earned the win.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 6, LEWIS COUNTY 5: Dani Crum went 4 for 5 with a home run, two RBI and four stolen bases as the Bulldogs (4-1) nipped the Lions in Louisa, Kentucky. Bree Jones was 2 for 4. Kensley Feltner drove in two runs. Taylor Blevins picked up the win.
Baseball
SPRING VALLEY 9, POINT PLEASANT 2: Cole Ferguson, Cam Bailey and Grant Stratton drove in two runs apiece to help the host Timberwolves beat the Big Blacks. Bailey was 2 for 2, Ferguson 2 for 3 and Stratton 2 for 4. Dylan Robertson earned the win.
RUSSELL 6, ROWAN COUNTY 5: The Red Devils (2-2) scored in the bottom of the eighth inning to edge the Vikings in Russell, Kentucky. Nathan Totten was the winning pitcher. Chance Furnish went 3 for 5 for Rowan County (2-1). Hayden Mains smacked two hits, including a home run.
FAIRVIEW 11, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: Izaac Johnson went 2 for 3 with two RBI as the Eagles clobbered the Royals in the 16th Region All "A" Classic. Dustin Allen was the winning pitcher.
