RIPLEY, W.Va. -- Visiting Cabell Midland hung a 9-spot in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Ripley, 16-10, in high school softball on Tuesday night.

Quinn Ballengee drove in seven runs for Cabell Midland (3-1), homering twice. Olivia Bell knocked in four runs and Maggie Tatum plated two. Bell, Destiny Hale and Brooke Wallis each went deep once. Hale had four hits and Rebecca Conrad produced three.

