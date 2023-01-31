MERCERVILLE, Ohio — After 27 years, South Gallia can call itself a champion.
The Rebels girls basketball team won the school's first league championship Monday, defeating Eastern Meigs 49-40 for a share of the Tri-Valley Conference title. South Gallia (18-3 overall, 11-1 TVC) splits the championship with Waterford.
"We made school history," said Rebels guard Morgan Lyons, who scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. "TVC champs for the first time with the best team. I can't wait to cut down more nets with them."
The victory didn't come easily. The Eagles (11-8, 6-4), a traditional TVC power, led 12-9 after one quarter and 33-30 after three. The Rebels used a 19-7 run in the final eight minutes to win.
Emma Clary led South Gallia, which opened in 1996, with 15 points. Tori Triplett scored 11 points. Erica Durst paced Eastern with 18 points. Sydney Reynolds scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
SOUTH POINT 54, GRACE CHRISTIAN 30: The host Pointers (8-9) jumped to an 18-7 lead and rolled over the Soldiers (13-3).
Camille Hall scored 18 points to lead South Point, which led 30-17 at halftime. Saratina Jackson scored 11 points. Jenna Tanner led Grace Christian with eight points.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 7 10 6 7 -- 30: Tanner 8, Cicenas 5, H. Adkins 4, Stepp 4, C. Adkins 4, Adams 3, J. Fraley 2.
SOUTH POINT 18 12 17 7 -- 54: Hall 18, Jackson 11, Mitchell 9, Ermalovich 6, K. Jones 4, Saddler 3, Hopkins 2, Ja. Jones 1.
WAYNE 68, POCA 35: The Pioneers (17-0), top-ranked in Class AAA, walloped the homestanding Dots (5-12) behind 19 points from Brooke Adkins. Addie Adkins scored 13 points and Mikayla Stacy 12.
PAINTSVILLE 52, RACELAND 50: Kylie Kinner scored 20 points and snatched 11 rebounds to help the host Tigers (14-5) defeat the Rams (7-16).
Kali Mulcahy scored 15 points. Emilea Preece scored 14 points and snared 10 rebounds as Paintsville won despite making just 17 of 65 shots (26.2%).
Nim Maynard led Raceland with 16 points. Kennedy Taylor chipped in 15 points and snagged 12 rebounds.
GREENUP COUNTY 55, WEST CARTER 36: Rachel Bush scored 27 points as the Musketeers (12-9) knocked off the Comets (3-19) in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Emily Maynard scored 11 points.
NORTHWEST 49, GREEN 20: The Mohawks (6-12) outscored the Bobcats 16-5 in the fourth quarter to pull away. Faith Jewett led Northwest with 19 points. Katelin Satterfield paced Green (4-12) with seven points.
NORTHWEST 11 12 10 16 -- 49: Smith 0, Compton 9, Jewett 19, Newman 4, Throckmorton 8, Moore 2, Smith 2, Bazler 0, Johnson 2.
GREEN 2 11 2 5 -- 20: Satterfield 7, L, Brown 4, Smith 3, Abrams 0, Laber 0, Conley 0, Hunt 2.
PND 70, MEIGS 46: Annie Dettwiller scored 25 points and Gracie Ashley 21 as Portsmouth Notre Dame (18-1) clobbered the visiting Marauders.
Schedule changes
Icy weather led to the postponement of several basketball games in the Tri-State on Tuesday. They include:
Wayne at Nitro boys is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. Rowan County at Greenup County boys is reset for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Russell at Boyd County boys now is on tap for Feb. 13. Lincoln County at Winfield boys is moved to Feb. 20. Ironton St. Joe at New Boston boys is now Feb. 16 and Sciotoville East at Symmes Valley boys is rescheduled for Feb. 14.
South Point at Cabell Midland boys, Raceland at East Carter boys, and Mingo Central at Lincoln County girls were scrapped, with makeup dates to be determined.
