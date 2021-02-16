The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ALBANY, Ohio — Leading scorer Jordan Lambert left with an injury 30 seconds in, dooming River Valley to a 52-27 loss to Alexander in boys high school basketball on Saturday.

Kyler D’Augustino led the Spartans (8-10 overall, 6-6 Tri-Valley Conference) with 18 points. Cam Houpt scored 10 points. Jance Lambert and Mason Rhodes paced the Raiders (8-6, 3-5) with seven points each.

RIVER VALLEY 5 9 7 6 — 27: Ja. Lambert 7, Rhodes 7, Alderman 4, Fulks 3, Schultz 2, Barber 2, McGuire 2.

ALEXANDER 17 15 13 7 — 52: D’Augustino 18, Houpt 10, Barnhouse 6, Cain 5, Hobbs 4, Clark 4, Vogt 3, Truex 2.

WHEELERSBURG 60, NORTHWEST 41: The Pirates clinched their third consecutive Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship with a win over the Mohawks in McDermott, Ohio.

Matthew Miller led Wheelersburg (19-1 overall, 15-1 SOC), ranked ninth in the state in Division III, with 25 points. J.J. Truitt scored 15 points. Brayden Campbell led Northwest (6-13, 4-11) with 13 points. Brycen Carver scored 10.

