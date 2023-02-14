CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley (18-3) clinched the Mountain State Athletic Conference's top seed Monday night with a 67-54 victory over George Washington.
The Timberwolves, ranked third in Class AAAA, went undefeated in league regular-season play. They'll meet Cabell Midland in the MSAC Night of Champions on Saturday night in South Charleston.
Allie Daniels scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Hallie Berry added 18 points. Dria Parker scored 11 and Brooklyn Ellis 10.
The Patriots fell to 13-7.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 66, COVENANT 25: The Soldiers (18-3) raced to a 28-3 lead and clobbered the Eagles. Sydney Cicenas paced Grace Christian with 19 points. Annabelle Spaulding led Covenant with 12 points.
MILLER 48, GREEN 35: The 18th-seeded Falcons (3-20) won the Division IV sectional opener in Franklin Furnace behind 12 points from Bre Allen. The 15th-seeded Bobcats (5-16) led 14-13 early, but couldn't hang on despite 12 points from Katelinn Satterfield. Miller advances to the sectional title game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at No. 2 seed South Gallia.
Also in Division IV, No. 17 Manchester (4-17) beat No. 16 Ironton St. Joe 41-37. The Greyhounds play for the sectional championship at top-seeded Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
MILLER 13 12 11 12 -- 48: Allen 21, Agriesti 3, Stover 6, Edgell 6, Dishon 4, Gabriel 0, Starlin 0, Robinson 0, West 3, Nelson 0, Anderson 2.
GREEN 14 7 8 6 -- 35: Satterfield 12, L. Brown 5, Smith 6, M. Brown 5, Abrams 4, Conley 0, Laber 2, Butler 0, Beal 1, Hunt 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 80, SHELBY VALLEY 56: The last bucket of Kensley Feltner’s 30-piece was her biggest. The Bulldogs’ Miss Basketball candidate’s steal and transition layup in the final minute Monday in Louisa, Kentucky lifted her into fourth place on the KHSAA career scoring list. Joining Feltner with 30 points in double figures for Lawrence County (23-5) were Sophie Adkins with 23 and Emmalee Holt with 11. Kyra Looney scored 21 points and Zoee Johnson added 17 for the Wildcats (8-18).
SHELBY VALLEY 21 14 12 9 – 56: S. Johnson 4, Causey 2, J. Meade 7, Looney 21, Riddle 5, Z. Johnson 17, Tuttle 0, Baldwin 0, Ratliff 0.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 23 24 15 18 – 80: Feltner 30, Curnutte 9, Ward 7, Adkins 23, Nelson 0, Holt 11, Maynard 0, Patton 0, Artrip 0, See 0, Kitts 0, Bloomfield 0.
Boys basketball
RACELAND 54, GREENUP COUNTY 44: Connor Thacker scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to help the host Rams (13-16) defeat the Musketeers. Christian Large scored 16 points. Kasey Gammon led Greenup County (11-16) with 13 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 11 6 12 15 -- 44: Gammon 13, Chandley 9, E. Adkins 7, Wireman 5, B. Adkins 2, Veach 0, Underwood 8.
