CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley jumped to a 6-0 lead and held off George Washington 7-5 Wednesday in high school baseball.
Garrett Waggoner hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Timberwolves (5-0). Branson McCloud, Dylan Robertson and Samuel Shy each went 2 for 4. Grant Stratton struck out seven in five innings to earn the win. McCloud picked up a save.
Eli Dawson was 3 for 4 with three runs batted in for the Patriots (0-1). Abe Fenwick went 2 for 4.
RACELAND 10, FAIRVIEW 0: The Rams won their fifth consecutive 16th Region All “A” Classic in five-inning mercy-rule fashion on Wednesday in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Kadin Shore and Clay Coldiron combined on a two-hitter on the mound and also provided five RBIs. Coldiron knocked in three and Shore plated two. Coldiron and Parker Fannin had two hits apiece for Raceland (4-1). Shore had six punchouts and one walk in three hitless innings as the starter. Coldiron fanned four Eagles. Tanner Johnson took the decision for Fairview (2-3).
LAWRENCE COUNTY 15, BETSY LAYNE 0: Jake Derifield went 2 for 2 with two RBI to help the Bulldogs rout the Bobcats in Louisa, Kentucky. Blake Prater was 2 for 3 and knocked in two runs. Abner Collinsworth drove in two. Tyger Cavins was the winning pitcher.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may e-mail results of high school sports events to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
