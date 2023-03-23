The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- Spring Valley jumped to a 6-0 lead and held off George Washington 7-5 Wednesday in high school baseball.

Garrett Waggoner hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Timberwolves (5-0). Branson McCloud, Dylan Robertson and Samuel Shy each went 2 for 4. Grant Stratton struck out seven in five innings to earn the win. McCloud picked up a save.

