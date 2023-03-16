CLENDENIN, W.Va. -- Sydney Turner went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead Spring Valley (1-0) to a 3-1 victory over Herbert Hoover (0-1) in high school softball Wednesday.
The defending Class AA state champion Huskies took a 1-0 lead when Sadi Wehrle singled in a run in the second inning. Kate Spry tripled in a run in the third to tie it. Turner's homer in the fifth won it.
Madison Pitts struck out nine to earn the win. Josi Fix took the loss. Sydney Shamblin was 2 for 4 for Herbert Hoover.
LAWRENCE WINS TWO: Lawrence County (2-0) beat Pike County Central 10-0 and Magoffin County 14-2.
Jaylee Maxie was 2 for 2 and Abby Nelson and and Allie Triplett drove in two runs each in the Bulldogs' win over the Hawks. Bree Jones and Jada Patton each stole two bases. Winning pitcher Taylor Blevins struck out eight.
Triplett went 2 for 3 with four RBIs against the Hornets to make a winner of Jones. Danielle Crum was 3 for 3 and drove in three runs. Nelson was 3 for 4 with two RBI. Maxie went 2 for 3 and knocked in two runs. Abby Maynard went 2 for 2.
FAIRVIEW 7, MENIFEE COUNTY 2: Shelby Gibson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Annabelle Menshouse was 2 for 3, driving in two, as the Eagles (1-0) beat the Wildcats (0-3) in Westwood, Kentucky. Hannah Ruley was 2 for 2. Menshouse fanned seven to pick up the win.
RUSSELL 11, MARTIN COUNTY 1: Paige Hutchinson went 3 for 3 and knocked in three runs as the Red Devils clobbered the Cardinals in Russell, Kentucky. Audrey Patel was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Lili Smith drove in three. Patel whiffed 12 to earn the win.
Baseball
GREENUP COUNTY 13, LAWRENCE COUNTY 10: The Musketeers broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the fifth inning of a season-opening triumph over the Bulldogs in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Kasey Gammon smacked a two-run double in the fifth and Carson Wireman drove in a run. Greenup County took advantage of an error to score twice more in the inning. The Musketeers tacked on four more runs in the sixth to make it 13-4. Dylan Whitt hit a three-run homer for Lawrence County, which scored six late runs. Cohen Underwood was the winning pitcher in relief of Carson Wireman, who hurled four no-hit innings.
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches or statisticians may report results of high school sports events by emailing to hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
