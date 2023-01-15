SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley raced to a 36-13 halftime lead and rolled to a 62-39 triumph over Coal Grove on Saturday in boys high school basketball at the Wolves Den.
Tate Adkins led the Timberwolves (8-3) with 16 points. Keyan Grayson, Clay Robertson and Colten Caldwell each scored 11 points.
Gavin Gipson scored 13 points for the Hornets (4-10), who played without injured leading scorer Owen Johnson.
COAL GROVE 5 8 8 18 — 39: Gipson 13, Jenkins 0, Simpson 0, J. Turner 0, L. Davis 3, Mullens 3, Dillon 7, Brammer 0, Harmon 0, Frecka 6, C. Turner 7.
SPRING VALLEY 19 17 11 15 — 62: Grayson 11, Robertson 11, Adkins 16, Caldwell 11, Larsen 4, Mosser 0, Smith 3, Hazlett 0, Chaffin 0, Williamson 0, Meredith 0, Riggs 1, Ward 0, Fuller 0, Grimes 2, Pelfrey 0.
SOUTH POINT 75, WHITEOAK 44: Twelve Pointers scored in a rout of the Wildcats (5-8) in the Coach Young Classic at North Adams in Seaman, Ohio.
Xanthan Haney led South Point (11-2) with 18 points. Caleb Lovely scored 14 and Jackson Childers 11. Luken Roods paced Whiteoak with 16 points.
WHITEOAK 9 7 15 13 — 44: Eyre 0, L. Roods 16, S. Blair 2, Emery 7, Deatley 3, Wesner 0, Z. Roods 3, Crowe 0, Bekett 9, Wik 0, W. Blair 2, Brandenburg 2.
SOUTH POINT 24 20 18 13 — 75: Lovely 14, Smith 6, Wilburn 4, Ferrell 6, Haney 18, Garrett 2, Childers 0, Vance 4, Layne 2, Ermalovich 2, Hanshaw 0, Dornon 4, Taylor 2, Childers 11.
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 81, BOYD COUNTY 77: Playing their first game in 12 days, the visiting Lions outscored the Cougars 35-27 in the fourth quarter but couldn’t come all the way back in Ermine, Kentucky.
Cole Hicks scored 21 points, hitting four 3-pointers, for Boyd County (11-4), which also got 17 points from Jacob Spurlock, 15 from Jason Ellis and 10 from Alex Martin. Nigel Nichols scored 22 points,
Paul Huff pitched in 21 and Kaden Adams added 18 for Letcher County Central (12-5).
BOYD COUNTY 18 9 15 35 — 77: Hicks 21, Spurlock 17, Ellis 15, Taylor 7, R. Holbrook 7, Martin 10, T. Holbrook 0, D. Smith 0, Jones 0.
LETCHER COUNTY CENTRAL 25 15 14 27 — 81: Nichols 22, Huff 21, P. Dixon 5, K. Adams 18, B. Boggs 0, Whitaker 9, Wright 1, Bailey 0, Higgins 5.
SYMMES VALLEY 50, IRONTON ST. JOE 42: The Vikings outscored the host Flyers 17-6 in the fourth quarter of the come-from-behind win at the Family Life Center.
Ethan Smith paced Symmes Valley (5-6 overall, 3-4 Southern Ohio Conference) with 16 points. Braden Corn and Josh Saunders chipped in 10 points each. Erikai Jackson scored 13 points to lead St. Joe (6-5, 3-3).
SYMMES VALLEY 9 16 8 17 — 50: Ross 0, Corn 10, Cade 4, Simpkins 2, Taylor 4, Smith 16, Beckett 2, Saunders 10, Owens 0, Jones 2.
IRONTON ST. JOE 6 14 16 6 — 42: Deboarde 5, Jackson 13, Balestra 0, Brown 8, Neal 5, Rowe 5, Coleman 6.
FAIRVIEW 86, WEST CARTER 52: Tanner Johnson scored 23 points and Bubba Day 16 to help the Eagles beat the Comets in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Mitchell Cox and Izaac Johnson each scored 10.
GREEN 63, WESTERN PIKE 54: The Bobcats (11-4) built a 15-point lead, saw the Indians (7-8) cut it to four, then pulled away late for a victory in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Levi Sampson scored 24 points to lead Green. Gabe McBee scored 16 points and Abe McBee 12. Drew Haggy scored 22 points for Western-Pike. Chase Carter scored 16.
WESTERN-PIKE 11 14 17 12 — 54: Rodriguez 2, Lightly 3, Haggy 22, Tany 2, Henderson 5, Clay 0, Carter 16, Teep 4.
GREEN 18 18 10 17 — 63: Blevins 2, Sampson 24, Knapp 9, A. McBee 12, Waddell 0, G. McBee 16.
Girls basketball
COAL GROVE 50, TOLSIA 49: Alivia Noel made a 25-foot, 3-point shot as time expired to rally the Hornets (9-7) past the Rebels (7-5) in Glenhayes, West Virginia.
Coal Grove trailed 49-44 with 30 seconds to play. Noel made two foul shots and the Hornets stole the ball back. Noel again was fouled. She made the first before missing the second on purpose. Coal Grove rebounded and missed, the ball rolling past the 3-point arc. Abby Deeds scooped it and shoveled to Noel, who swished the game winner.
Kelsey Fraley led the Hornets with 18 points. Noel and Kinsey Keeney each scored 10. Autumn Block led Tolsia with 24 points. Kerrigan Salmons scored 11.
COAL GROVE 11 11 10 18 — 50: Fraley 18, Keeney 10, Noel 10, Au. Hicks 6, Keaton 4, J. Hicks 2, Ab. Hicks 0.
TOLSIA 8 15 14 12 — 49: Artrip 2, Preece 2, Young 5, Crum 2, Block 24, Salmons 11, Cassell 0, Stevens 3.
LINCOLN COUNTY 70, SCOTT 46: Haden Moore scored 20 points as the Panthers (4-8) defeated the Skyhawks (4-7) in Hamlin, West Virginia. Maci Lunsford scored 16 points. Elizabeth Moore and Kaden Peters each scored 13. Kelsey Harper led Scott with 17 points.
RITCHIE COUNTY 41, WAHAMA 21: The Rebels used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Falcons in Mason, West Virginia. Rebekah Rupert led Ritchie County with 12 points. Fiona VanMatre and Phoebe Richardson each scored six points for Wahama.