SPRING VALLEY -- Garrett Wagoner pitched a no-hitter and fanned six to lead Spring Valley to a 10-0 victory over St. Albans Tuesday in high school baseball.
Branson McCloud went 3 for 3 with a home run and three runs batted in. Dylan Robertson drove in two runs. Wagoner went 2 for 2.
HURRICANE 12, PARKERSBURG 2: Damien Witty homered twice to lift the Redskins over the visiting Big Reds at Lola Meeks Field. Witty finished 4 for 4 with six RBIs. Logan Gress went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs. Jayden Lester went 3 for 4. Weston Smith earned the win.
Softball
RACELAND 10, WEST CARTER 0: Kali Vance went 2 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs to help the host Rams pound the Comets in the championship game of the 16th Region All "A" Classic for their ninth consecutive small-school region crown. Vance gave Raceland (10-4) all the scoring it needed with a two-run homer in the first. She ended the contest with a mercy-rule-inducing blast in the fourth. Davanna Grubb hurled a one-hitter and struck out eight to pick up the win. She also was 3 for 3. Makenzie Bradley, who went 3 for 3, doubled twice in the fourth inning as the Rams sent 13 batters to the plate. The Comets fell to 8-8.
RUSSELL 12, ASHLAND 1: Jayla Chalupa drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 performance as the host Red Devils clobbered the Kittens. Winning pitcher Audrey Patel drove in three runs. Haley Thornsbury was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Paige Hutchinson and Bella Hall each were 2 for 4. Raegan Osborn knocked in a pair of runs. Jenna DeLaney smacked two hits for Ashland.
ROCK HILL 10, SYMMES VALLEY 5: The Redwomen (3-4) overcame a 3-0 deficit with six runs in the sixth inning to defeat the Vikings (8-4) in Pedro, Ohio. Lyndsey Freeman put Symmes Valley ahead with a three-run dinger in the first inning. Josie Kidd went 2 for 3 for Rock Hill. Shaylin Matney went 2 for 3, and Nevaeh Hackworth was 2 for 4. Isabelle Melvin earned the win. For the Vikings, Brenna Tibbs went 3 for 4 and Desiree Simpson 2 for 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 301 000 1 -- 5 8 4
ROCK HILL 300 016 x -- 10 11 2
Mart, McComas (3) and Carpenter. Melvin and Kidd.
Hitting: (SV) Tibbs 3-4 3B 2B, Simpson 2-3, Freeman HR 3 RBI; (RH) Hackworth 2-4 2B, Matney 2-2 3B, Kidd 2-3.
COAL GROVE 7, MINFORD 5: The Hornets smashed 15 hits in a triumph over the host Falcons. Winning pitcher Abbi Deeds struck out eight and also went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Avril Klaiber knocked in a pair of runs. Shay Collins was 3 for 4. Rylee Black and Braelie Hitchcock each went 3 for 5. For Minford, Miranda Johnson was 3 for 4, Addi Lute 2 for 3 and Joey Neal drove in two runs.
HEATH 9, IRONTON 3: Renae Cunningham, Shelby Moore and Kristal Keeran hit home runs to lead the Bulldogs by the Fighting Tigers in Aid, Ohio. Keeran was 3 for 4 with four runs batted in. Moore and Cunningham each were 2 for 4, with Cunningham driving in three. Karlie Staley smacked three hits in four at bats. Emma Ghiloni was 2 for 4. Cunningham was the winning pitcher. For Ironton, Braylin Wallace went 2 for 3 with a homer and two runs batted in. Khamil Martin went 2 for 4.
HEATH 010 023 3 -- 9 17 0
IRONTON 101 001 0 -- 3 7 0
Cunningham, Chapman and Cottrell; Sorbilli, Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (H) Spicer 2B, Cunningham 2-4 HR 2B 3 RBI, Cottrell 2-4, Moore 2-4 HR, Staley 3-4, Keeran 3-4 2 HR 4 RBI, Ghiloni 2-4 2B; (I) Martin 2-4 3B, Ferguson 2B, Wallace 2-3 HR 2 RBI.
LEWIS COUNTY 11, BOYD COUNTY 0: Marshall University signee Emily Cole fanned 11 in a one-hit shutout of the Lions (12-3) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. She also hit a grand slam. Emily Shivel's triple in the third inning was Boyd County's lone hit. Kiya Noble tripled in two runs for Lewis County (10-3).
WAHAMA 7, RIPLEY 6: The White Falcons scored in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a victory over the Vikings in Hartford, West Virginia. Ripley led 6-3 before Wahama scored three in the sixth. Elissa Hoffman and Mikie Lieving each hit two-run homers for the White Falcons. Kate Reynolds finished 2 for 4. Hoffman earned the win. McKennan Hall knocked in two runs for Ripley. Kaitlyn Swisher was 2 for 3 and Aubree Brabham 2 for 4.
NORTHWEST 11, PORTSMOUTH 10: The Mohawks scored three runs with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge the Trojans. Alyssa Ferguson's two-run single won it as Northwest overcame an 8-1 deficit. Madison Puckett went 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Jeanette Mustin was 3 for 4 with two RBI. For Portsmouth, Katie Ankrom homered and knocked in two in going 2 for 4. Madison Boren went deep once and drove in two runs. Olivia Dickerson went 2 for 5 with two RBI.
GREENUP COUNTY 10, MASON COUNTY 0: Josie Kegley whiffed eight in shutting out the Royals in Maysville, Kentucky. Kamrin Chapman went 2 for 3 with two RBI. Kaylie Lawrence and Kennedy McCoy each plated two runners. Adrian Wells went 2 for 3.