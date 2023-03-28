ASHLAND – Spring Valley continued its strong start with a strong finish.
After Ashland scored four straight runs in the fourth and fifth innings on Monday to get within three of the Timberwolves, visiting Spring Valley tallied the final four runs to put away a 12-5 victory in high school softball.
Kate Spry went 5 for 5, homered, doubled twice, scored four runs and drove in four for Spring Valley (5-1). Brooklyn Osburn, Brenna Reedy, Kennedy Davis and Annessa Robson had two hits apiece. Robson knocked in three runs and Reedy added two RBIs. Osburn scored three times.
Osburn got the win in the circle. She went the distance, scattering nine hits and four earned runs, with three walks and three strikeouts.
Grace DeLaney and Erin Patrick each had two hits for the Kittens (1-6). Katie Samuel took the decision, working three innings.
Ashland committed seven errors, compounding Spring Valley’s 16 hits.
LINCOLN COUNTY 7, FAIRLAND 2: The Panthers overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat the Dragons at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Lincoln County (4-1) tied it with a run in the fourth inning, then scored four in the fifth and one in the seventh. Josie Bird went 4 for 4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Haleigh Adkins went 2 for 4 and stole two bases. Ryleigh Shull struck out 10 to earn the win. Kaylee Salyer went 2 for 2 for Fairland (0-3).
SYMMES VALLEY 9, COAL GROVE 3: The Vikings pounded 13 hits to defeat the host Hornets. Symmes Valley broke a 2-2 tie with one run in the second, then pulled away.
Baseball
CHESAPEAKE 2, GREEN 1: Johnathan Brammer struck out 12 to lead the Panthers (1-1) by the Bobcats (0-1) Monday in the Rock Hill Wood Bat Tournament in Pedro, Ohio. The victory was the first for Chesapeake coach Bill Grim.
ASHLAND 10, GREENUP COUNTY 7: Shane Marushi picked up his first victory as coach of the Tomcats (1-6) thanks to LaBryant Strader's four RBI. Strader went 3 for 4. Colin Howard was 2 for 5 and knocked in two runs. Layne Brammer and Jayse Mays each went 2 for 3. Mays was the winning pitcher.
BOYD COUNTY 16, LAWRENCE COUNTY 6: Brogan Jones was 2 for 2 with three RBIs in the Lions' triumph over the Bulldogs (3-4) in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Jason Ellis, Michael Potter, J.K. McKnight, Alex Jones and Brayden Coleman smacked two hits apiece. McKnight, Martin and Coleman had two RBIs apiece. Jacob Vanover was the winning pitcher. Boyd County improved to 7-0.
RUSSELL 8, FAIRVIEW 3: Winning pitcher Kyle Mokas went 2 for 3, drove in two runs and scored three as the Red Devils (3-2) beat the Eagles in Russell, Kentucky. Izaac Johnson went 2 for 3 for Fairview (2-4).
IRONTON ST. JOE 20, SOUTH GALLIA 3: Kai Coleman fanned nine in 3 2/3 innings as the Flyers walloped the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Drew Bowen went 2 for 4 and Coleman 2 for 5.
WAHAMA 20, WIRT COUNTY 0: Aaron Henry and Bryce Zuspan combined to no-hit the Tigers in Elizabeth, West Virginia. Zuspan smacked two hits and drove in six runs. Logan Roach plated four runs on two hits. Hayden Lloyd knocked in three runs on as many hits, including a two-run home run.
PORTSMOUTH 4, LYNCHBURG-CLAY 1: Vinnie Lonardo whiffed 11 Mustangs as the Trojans won at home. Amari Harmon went 2 for 3. Tyler Duncan picked up a save.
