RIPLEY, W.Va. -- Cabell Midland overcame a 1-0 deficit late to defeat Ripley 7-1 Thursday in high school baseball.
The Knights scored five runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh. Cory Sweeney starred for Cabell Midland with two hits, including a home run, and five runs batted in. Drew Elkins, Jackson Fetty and Noah Farrar had two hits apiece.
POINT PLEASANT 5, WAYNE 2: The Big Blacks (10-2) used a four-run sixth inning to defeat the host Pioneers.
Hunter Bush smacked three hits for Point Pleasant. Wyatt Wilson, Joel Beattie and Evan Roach each had two hits. Isaac Craddock earned the win. Cameron Cade and Brayden Queen each had two hits for Wayne.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 5, SYMMES VALLEY 4: The Panthers (14-6 overall, 11-0 Southern Ohio Conference) scored a run in the 11th inning to edge the Vikings (14-3, 9-3) in Aid, Ohio. Shaden Malone singled and moved to third after a pair of walks. Evan Woods hit a sacrifice fly to win it.
Clay Cottle was 3 for 5 and Carson Porginski 3 for 6 for Portsmouth Clay.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 000 004 000 01 -- 5 10 2
SYMMES VALLEY 000 000 400 00 -- 4 3 1
Cottle, Malone (4), Cottle (7) and King; Renfroe, Webb (6), Brammer (6) , Litteral (6), Webb (8_ and Strow.
Hitting: (PC) Cottle 3-5, Porginski 3-6.
RIVER VALLEY 2, VINTON COUNTY 1: Blaine Cline drove in Mason Rhodes with a walk-off single in the 12th inning to give the Raiders a triumph over the Vikings.
Caleb Owens picked up the win as River Valley improved to 12-8 overall, 7-4 Tri-Valley Conference. Isiah Harkins went 2 for 5 for the Raiders. Quentin Campbell was 2 for 4 for Vinton County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 2, RUSSELL 1: Jacob Fletcher drove in the go-ahead run as the Bulldogs improved to 15-2 with a win over the Red Devils (14-6) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Fletcher also was the winning pitcher.
LOGAN 8, LINCOLN COUNTY 2: Konner Lowe, Corey Miller and Ryan Roberts drove in two runs apiece to help the Wildcats (5-1) beat the Panthers (10-2). Eli Brogan had two hits for Lincoln County.
WINFIELD 10, RIVERSIDE 2: Peyton Stover smacked two hits and drove in three runs to pace the Generals past the Warriors. Karson Frye drove in two.
Softball
ROCK HILL 18, SOUTH POINT 8: The Redwomen scored seven runs in the third inning to overcome a 3-1 deficit and beat the host Pointers.
Nevaeh Hackworth went 3 for 4 with four runs batted in for Rock Hill. Abby Morrison went 3 for 3 with three RBI. Aleigha Matney was 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBI. Karlee Gillispie was 2 for 4 and drove in two. Tori Adkins was the winning pitcher. For South Point, Kodee Langdon was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Destinee Newton went 2 for 3 and Jill Aylsworth drove in two.
ROCK HILL 107 415 -- 18 13 4
SOUTH POINT 120 140 -- 8 9 2
Adkins and Hanshaw; Evans, Perkins (4) and Staley.
Hitting: (RH) Morrison 3-3 3 RBI, Gillispie 2-4 2 RBI, Matney 2-4 2B HR 3 RBI, Hackworth 3-4 2B 4 RBI; (SP) Aylsworth 2B 2 RBI, Evans 2B, Langdon 2-4 2 2B 2 RBI, Newton 2-3.
GREENUP COUNTY 8, BOYD COUNTY 5: Skyler Lawrence went 2 for 4 with two RBI to help the Musketeers (10-3) past the Lions (11-7) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Her sister, Kaylie, was the winning pitcher. Megan Castle led Boyd County with three hits.
SOUTH CHARLESTON 6, HURRICANE 0: Hope Sizemore struck out 11 in pitching a no-hitter. Tori Wells went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBI.
WINFIELD 11, POCA 1: Elyssa Medley went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBI to lift the Generals (6-1) over the Dots (2-10). Kenzie Hale hit a three-run homer and Kennedy Dean went 2 for 4.