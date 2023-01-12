The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20230113-hds-hs roundup.JPG
Symmes Valley's Will Jones (24) shoots during a high school basketball game vs. Portsmouth Clay Tuesday in Willow Wood, Ohio.

 KAYLA NIECE | For The Herald-Dispatch

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Josh Saunders scored 14 points and Ethan Smith 11 as Symmes Valley defeated Portsmouth Clay 63-39 in boys high school basketball Tuesday.

The Vikings (5-6 overall, 3-4 Southern Ohio Conference) led 36-27 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 16-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

