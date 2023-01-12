SYMMES VALLEY 16 20 16 11 -- 39: Corn 5, Cade 7, Simpkins 3, Smith 11, Beckett 7, Ross 8, Saunders 14, Owens 0, Jones 2, Taylor 6, Ross 0.
ASHLAND 81, MADISON CENTRAL 68: Rheyce Deboard scored 33 points, 21 on 3-pointers, to lead the host Tomcats (10-6) past the Indians (8-7) in Anderson Gym. Zander Carter scored 13 points and Asher Adkins 10 for Ashland. Robby Todd paced Madison Central with 19 points. Cameron Steele scored 16 points and Jaylen Davis 14.
MADISON CENTRAL 19 11 17 21 -- 68: Todd 19, Steele 16, Davis 14, Mullins 9, West 8, Stewart 2, Landsaw 0, Morrison 0.
ASHLAND 19 25 16 21 -- 81: Deboard 33, Carter 13, ADkins 10, T. Davis 8, Frieze 7, Jennings 7, Strader 3, Lalonde 0.
JOHNSON CENTRAL 74, LAWRENCE COUNTY 68: Austin Slone scored 21 points and Ryan Rose 20 to lead the Golden Eagles (8-8) by the Bulldogs (9-6) in Paintsville, Kentucky. David Fink scored 13 points as Johnson Central made 28 of 47 shots (59.6%). Andrew Bloomfield led Lawrence County with 20 points. Hayden Perry scored 18 points and Will Lafferty 14.
Girls basketball
ELLIOTT COUNTY 45, FAIRVIEW 10: The Lions (6-9) jumped to a 17-1 lead and rolled over the short-handed Eagles in the 16th Region All "A" Classic semifinals at Menifee County High School in Frenchburg, Kentucky.
Katie Adkins scored 18 points and Rylee Sturgill 10 for Elliott County, which meets Menifee County at 7 p.m. Friday in the championship game.
Mia Newton led Fairview with four points. The Eagles played without Ashton Stidham, a 5.8-point-per-game-scorer who was injured Saturday, and leading scorer Kiera Loving, who was hurt in the first quarter Wednesday. Loving averages 16.3 points and 16.8 rebounds per contest.
FAIRVIEW 1 2 5 2 -- 10: Newton 4, M. Loving 2, Ma. Caskey 0, Moore 0, Meade 0, Mi. Caskey 2, Ruley 0, Crum 0, Van Bibber 2.
ELLIOTT COUNTY 17 13 12 3 -- 45: Howard 2, Whitt 8, Hamilton 0, Sturgill 10, Adkins 18, Casto 0, Rose 0, Preston 4, Offill 0, Porter 0, May 3.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.