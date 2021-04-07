IRONTON — Ironton defeated Ironton St. Joe 12-7 Tuesday in high school baseball, but the result was secondary to the game’s cause.
Ironton St. Joe student Vincent Keairns was injured in an ATV accident on Jan. 24 and since has been hospitalized. The game was a fundraiser to help with his medical expenses.
“What both schools accomplished off the field was the big story,” Flyers coach Greg Bryant said. “Through the generosity of the fans of both schools, we raised over $3,400 for the Keairns family.”
BOYD COUNTY 2, RACELAND 0: Jonny Stevens pitched a no-hitter to lift the Lions (2-0) over the host Rams (6-1). Stevens struck out 17 and walked two.
In the fifth inning, Jacob Kelley scored on a throwing error and Jacob Baker drove in Jacob Vanover to set the score.
WHEELERSBURG 8, FORT LORAMIE 4: Elias Robson struck out eight in a complete-game victory over the Redskins in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Ethan Ison smacked three hits and drove in two runs for Wheelersburg. Mason Montgomery, Cooper McKenzie and Eric Green had two hits apiece.
Softball
WHEELERSBURG 12, PORTSMOUTH 3: Andi Jo Howard went 3 for 4 with three RBI and was the winning pitcher as the Pirates beat the Trojans.
Haley Myers went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for Wheelersburg. Sydney Skyver was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Rylie Hughes went 2-2. For Portsmouth, Faith Phillips was 2 for 2.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 7, GREEN 0: Preslee Lutz struck out 12 in a shutout of the Bobcats in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Megan Bazler smashed two home runs for the Panthers.
Boys basketball
SCHEDULING NOTE: Huntington High's boys basketball game at Cabell Midland will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday.
POINT PLEASANT 74, RIPLEY 63: The Big Blacks (6-8) overcame a nine-point deficit to beat the visiting Vikings (6-7).
Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant with 28 points. Eric Chapman scored 16 points and Kyelar Morrow 11. Cade Goode led Ripley with 17 points. Luke Johnson scored 15 and Joey Ramsey 12.
CLARKSBURG NOTRE DAME 80, POCA 78: Wade Britton's putback at the buzzer of the fourth overtime handed the Irish a victory over the host Dots.
The Irish (4-4), ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, had possession in a 78-all game in the final seconds of the fourth OT. Jaidyn West, who led Notre Dame with 43 points, put up a shot that missed and the Irish misfired on another in the frantic final moments before Britton's stickback fell for the game-winner. Britton finished with 18 points.
Poca's Isaac McKneely scored 32 points. Ethan Payne scored 14 points and Toby Payne had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dots (9-4), who are ranked No. 2 in Class AA.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 68, BUFFALO 47: Aiden Satterfield scored 20 points as the Irish (7-2) defeated the Bison.
Zion Suddeth scored 10 points for Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class AA. For the Bison (6-7), Alec Hanshaw scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Jackson England chipped in 11 points.
OHIO MR. BASKETBALL: Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary High School senior Malaki Branham was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel.
An Ohio State signee, Branham led St. Vincent-St. Mary to a 25-2 record this year and the Division II state championship, averaging 21.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. He scored 37 points in the state final.