ONA -- Spring Valley (6-0) scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 6-2 victory over Cabell Midland (2-1) Thursday in high school baseball.
Grant Stratton, Grant Shumaker and Branson McCloud knocked in runs in the seventh.
Shumaker's two-run single in the first inning gave the Timberwolves a lead they never relinquished. Stratton went 2 for 3 and Shumaker 2 for 4.
Garrett Waggoner struck out six and allowed no hits in 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. McCloud picked up a save.
BOYD COUNTY 8, MORGAN COUNTY 1: Grant Slater fanned nine in four innings to earn a win as the Lions (5-0) beat the Cougars (1-4) in West Liberty, Kentucky. Jacob Vanover was 2 for 2 with two runs batted in. Slater and Michael Potter each were 2 for 2.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 9, BETSY LAYNE 0: Blake Prater went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Bulldogs beat the Bobcats in Stanville, Kentucky. Cody Crum was 2 for 4. Jake Derifield whiffed seven and allowed five hits in earning the shutout.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 20, ELLIOTT COUNTY 1: Sara Bays set one 16th Region record and tied another in the visiting Lions’ five-inning win Thursday in Sandy Hook, Kentucky. Bays drove in nine runs, topping the previous region high-water mark of eight RBIs held by three players, and homered three times, tying the mark held by Bath County’s Brianna Day in 2019 and Rowan County’s Amber Riddle in 2008. Elyn Simpkins also had three RBIs and three hits for Boyd County (5-0), which has scored at least 15 runs in each of its five games, only one of which has gone the regulation distance. Makenna Mulhearn and Gracie Gilbert each knocked in two runs. Hanah McDaniel had two hits for Elliott County (2-4).
REPORT RESULTS: Coaches and statisticians may report results of high school sports events by e-mailing hdsports@hdmediallc.com.
