PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Freshman Luke Cassidy pitched a two-hitter to lead Portsmouth Notre Dame past Ironton St. Joe 4-2 in a battle for first place in Southern Ohio Conference Division I high school baseball Tuesday.
Cassidy struck out 16 as the Titans improved to 7-3 overall, 5-0 SOC.
Brody Coleman, who went 2 for 3, singled in Myles Phillips in the second to give Notre Dame a 1-0 lead. Dylan Seison scored when Alex Cassidy was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Ethan Kingrey singled home Alex Cassidy, then scored on a squeeze by Wyatt Webb for a 4-0 lead.
The Flyers pulled within 4-1 on Landon Rowe's fielder's choice that plated Brody Medinger. An inning later, Medinger doubled to score Jake Stephens and set the score.
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 001 1 -- 2 2 1
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 011 020 x -- 4 6 3
WAHAMA 15, WIRT COUNTY 0: Ethan Gray knocked in four runs on two hits to lead the White Falcons by the Tigers in Mason, West Virginia. Aaron Henry drove in two and scored three.
GREENUP COUNTY 9, RACELAND 1: Cohen Underwood drove in three runs and Ty Logan two to help the Musketeers (10-12) beat the host Rams (13-5). Carson Wireman struck out 10 to pick up the win. Parker Fannin homered for Raceland.
LEWIS COUNTY 18, RUSSELL 5: Ayden Cole drove in four runs and Andrew Collins three as the Lions walloped the host Red Devils. Caden Box, Braedyn McGlone and Colton Tackett knocked in two runs apiece. Conner Plank went 3 for 4. Reis Bentley went 2 for 5, Kyran Ferguson 2 for 3 and Collins 2 for 3. Ferguson was the winning pitcher. Nathan Totten went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Russell. Luke Pennington was 2 for 2.
CLC 7, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 1: Eighth-grader Owen Garrett pitched a no-hitter to lead Cross Lanes Christian (7-2) to a victory over the Royals in Ashland.
Softball
SYMMES VALLEY 8, COAL GROVE 2: Desiree Simpson singled in two runs in the third inning to rally the Vikings past the Hornets (6-8) in Aid, Ohio. Brenna Tibbs was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Abbie Deeds went 2 for 3 and knocked in both of Coal Grove's runs.
COAL GROVE 100 000 1 -- 2 5 4
SYMMES VALLEY 013 301 1 -- 8 7 2
Deeds and Black; Tibbs and Carpenter.
Hitting: (CG) Deeds 2-3 2 RBI; Pauley 2B; (SV) Tibbs 2-4 3B 2B 2 RBI, Simpson 2 RBI, Freeman 2B.
BOYD COUNTY 11, ASHLAND 1: Myla Hamilton and Sara Bays hit home runs as the Lions clobbered the Kittens in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Winning pitcher Kylie Thompson went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBI. Bays knocked in two. Jaycee Goad went 3 for 4. Kyli Kouns and Hamilton each were 2 for 3. Erin Patrick smacked Ashland's only hit.
LEWIS COUNTY 5, RACELAND 3: Sarah Paige Weddington's two-run homer helped the visiting Lions beat the Rams. Addison Willis and Summer Egbert each went 3 for 4. Davanna Grubb went 2 for 3 with a home run for Raceland.
WAHAMA DROPS TWO: The two-time defending West Virginia Class A state champion White Falcons experienced a rare two-game losing streak, falling 3-2 to Portsmouth Notre Dame and 1-0 to Buffalo. The back-to-back losses are Wahama's first since April of 2018, when it dropped two to the Bison.
The Titans (10-3) trailed 2-0 before scoring once in the fifth and twice in the sixth to make a winner of Gwen Sparks, who struck out 16 and went 2 for 3 with a home run. Alayla Soard and Lyndsey Schafer also homered. Amber Wolfe hit a two-run homer for Wahama (14-5). Mikie Lieving fanned 11 and went 3 for 3.
Dara Harmon doubled in a run in the bottom of the fourth inning to lift Buffalo to the victory. Kimmie Dillman struck out nine to earn the win. Lieving went 2 for 3 and whiffed 11.
First game
WAHAMA 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
BUFFALO 000 100 x -- 1 2 0
Lieving and Wolfe; Dillman, Brock (7) and Harmon.
Hitting: (W) Lieving 2-3 2B; (B) Harmon 2B.
Second game
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 000 012 0 -- 3 5 1
WAHAMA 200 000 0 -- 2 4 2
Sparks and Entler; Living and Wolfe.
Hitting: (PND) Sparks 2-3 HR, Soard HR, Schafer HR; (W) Lieving 3B 2B, Wolfe HR.
ATHENS 11, RIVER VALLEY 1: Kendra Hammonds smashed a three-run home run to lift the Bulldogs over the Raiders in The Plains, Ohio.