BERLIN, Ohio — At the Classic in the Country, Fairland took Castalia Margaretta to the woodshed.
The Dragons (15-0) outscored the Polar Bears 36-8 in the second half Sunday to win 67-28 in the Classic in the Country Challenge at Hiland High School.
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 9:12 pm
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
BERLIN, Ohio — At the Classic in the Country, Fairland took Castalia Margaretta to the woodshed.
The Dragons (15-0) outscored the Polar Bears 36-8 in the second half Sunday to win 67-28 in the Classic in the Country Challenge at Hiland High School.
Tomi Hinkle scored 16 points to lead Fairland. Bree Allen scored 12 points. Kamryn Barnitz and Bailey Russell each scored 11. Addison Godby grabbed 10 rebounds. The Dragons outrebounded Margaretta 41-22. Jaelle Keller paced the Polar Bears with 11 points.
Fairland outscored Margaretta 20-1 on points off turnovers and 17-0 on second-chance points.
"We had three straight not-great offensive games coming into this game," Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said. "Having four double-figure scorers is what we try to do so a team can't key on one player."
FAIRLAND 13 18 19 17 -- 67: Leep 0, Taliafero 2, Godby 6, R. Barnitz 0, Pemberton 0, Allen 12, Hinkle 16, K. Barnitz 11, Russell 11, Taylor 0, Bruce 7.
CASTALIA MARGARETTA 8 12 4 4 -- 28: Edward 3, Keller 0, Berg 0, Paseka 0, Palomo 7, Heck 6, Patrick 1, Schaefer 0, Lane 0, Cullen 0.
Boys basketball
POINT PLEASANT 65, EASTERN-MEIGS 27: Eric Chapman scored 22 points and Peyton Murphy 12 as the Big Blacks clobbered the host Eagles in Reedsville, Ohio. Brady Rockhold paced Eastern with nine points.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 62, LEWIS COUNTY 59: Ford Scaggs made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs (10-7) a triumph over the Lions (3-13) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. The points were the only Scaggs scored. Hayden Perry led Lawrence County with 28 points. Andrew Bloomfield scored 16. Lewis County was led by Caden Box's 18 points. Drew Noble scored 16. Xavier Prater snared 16 rebounds.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 17 13 17 15 -- 62: Bloomfield 16, Lafferty 2, Marcum 5, Perry 28, Gillispie 5, Scaggs 3, Ratliff 3.
LEWIS COUNTY 12 9 13 15 -- 59: Box 18, Collins 9, Gerike 8, Prater 8, Noble 16.
ATHENS 52, MEIGS 49: The Bulldogs (4-10 overall, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference) rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Marauders (3-10, 2-4) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Landon Wheatley led Athens with 17 points. Nathan Shadik scored 13 points and Levi Neal 10. Braylon Harrison scored 22 points and Cayden Gheen 10 for Meigs.
WAHAMA 59, SOUTHERN 55: Bryce Zuspan made two 3-pointers in the final minute of the third quarter to help the White Falcons pull away from the Tornadoes in Racine, Ohio. Zuspan's treys pushed Wahama's lead to 50-42. Eli Rickard and Ethan Gray each scored 14 points and Alex Hardwick 13 for the White Falcons. Josiah Lloyd chipped in 10 points. Gray grabbed 10 rebounds. Cruz Brinager scored 17 points to lead Southern. Kolton Thomas scored 14 points and Tristyn Sellars 10. Damien Miller pulled down 10 rebounds.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.