Symmes Valley's Levi Ross drives up court against Sciotoville East Monday during a high school basketball game in Willow Wood, Ohio. 

 JOSH WILSON | For The Herald-Dispatch

WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Symmes Valley (10-13) overcame an early deficit to defeat Sciotoville East 52-47 Monday in a boys Division IV high school basketball sectional semifinal.

The victory was the 16th-seeded Vikings' third over the No. 17 Tartans (8-15) this season, allowing them to advance to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Leesburg Fairfield (22-0).

