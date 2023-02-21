WILLOW WOOD, Ohio -- Symmes Valley (10-13) overcame an early deficit to defeat Sciotoville East 52-47 Monday in a boys Division IV high school basketball sectional semifinal.
The victory was the 16th-seeded Vikings' third over the No. 17 Tartans (8-15) this season, allowing them to advance to the sectional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at top-seeded Leesburg Fairfield (22-0).
Ethan Smith scored 13 points and Josh Saunders 11 for Symmes Valley. Landehn Pernell scored 15 points and Kaiden Huston 13 for Sciotoville East.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 12 9 17 9 -- 47: Baughman 7, Huston 13, Mayhew 5, Jackson 3, Justice 0, Pernell 15, Rase 0, Fitzgerald 4.
SYMMES VALLEY 8 15 17 12 -- 52: Corn 5, Cade 2, Simpkins 3, Smith 13, Beckett 7, Ross 0, Saunders 11, Jones 5, Taylor 8.
ASHLAND 89, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 31: The Tomcats scored more points in the first quarter than the Royals compiled in the entirety of their 64th District Tournament semifinal matchup in Summit, Kentucky. Eleven Ashland (19-10) players scored, led by Rheyce Deboard (16 points), Zander Carter (14) and Tristin Davis (10). Nine Tomcats hit at least one of the team’s 13 3-pointers. Collin Wilburn paced Rose Hill (7-23) with 12 points.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 10 10 6 5 – 31: C. Blevins 6, Wilburn 12, Rucker 7, C. Hensley 0, Tyler 0, VanHoose 6, All. Boss 0, Stephens 0, Barber 0, Ale. Boss 0, Ko. Hensley 0.
ASHLAND 34 29 11 15 – 89: Carter 14, Adkins 2, Conway 6, Deboard 16, T. Davis 10, Freize 0, C. Davis 3, Strader 5, Lalonde 8, Clark 7, Lyons 0, Jennings 9, Messer 5, Mayor 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 61, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 52: Erikai Jackson scored 19 points to pace the host Flyers (10-13) by the 21st-seeded Panthers (0-23) in a Division IV sectional semifinal at the Family Life Center. Wesley Neal and Kai Coleman chipped in 12 points each. Malachi Loper led Clay with 19 points. Kenny Fowler scored 17. No. 12 seed St. Joe plays fifth-seeded Green (18-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
PORTSMOUTH CLAY 12 10 17 7 -- 51: Malone 3, Fowler 17, Demorest 3, Z. Ball 0, A. Ball 0, Large 0, Loper 19, Holbrook 9.
IRONTON ST. JOE 15 19 14 9 -- 62: Medinger 0, Deborde 3, Jackson 19, Balestra 9, Brown 5, Neal 12, Rowe 2, Johnson 0, Coleman 12.
SOUTH GALLIA 55, EASTERN MEIGS 53: Brycen Stanley's half-court shot at the buzzer to end the second quarter was the difference in the 14th-seeded Rebels' triumph over the 19th-seeded Eagles in a Division IV sectional semifinal in Mercerville, Ohio. Stanley scored 11 points to back Tanner Boothe's 25 points and 15 rebounds. Noah Cremeans scored 10 for South Gallia (8-14). Connor Nolan and Trey Hill each scored 13 points for Eastern. Colton Lloyd scored 12. The Rebels visit No. 3 seed South Webster (14-8) at 7 p.m. Friday for the sectional title.
Girls basketball
ASHLAND 64, FAIRVIEW 12: The Kittens led 32-1 after one frame and 46-6 at intermission in the 64th District Tournament semifinals in Summit, Kentucky. Nine Ashland (22-6) players scored, paced by Ella Sellars, Jaidyn Gulley and Brookelyn Duckwyler, who tallied 12 points apiece. Mia Newton led the Eagles (8-22) with seven points.
FAIRVIEW 1 5 3 3 – 12: Newton 7, M. Loving 5, Mi. Caskey 0, Meade 0, Ruley 0, Crum 0, Thurman 0, VanBibber 0, Grant 0, Cox 0.
RUSSELL 60, RACELAND 36: Shaelyn Steele scored 20 points, Bella Quinn 12 and Josie Atkins 10 as the Red Devils (20-11) defeated the Rams (7-24) in a 63rd District semifinal in Vanceburg, Kentucky. The victory was Russell's 59th in a row in district play. Nim Maynard scored 15 points and Kennedy Taylor 10 for Raceland.
RACELAND 8 6 12 10 --36: P. Mackie 3, Wellman 0, Thomas 0, R. Mackie 0, Taylor 10, Campbell 4, Maynard 15, Tennison 4.
RUSSELL 18 12 14 16 -- 60: Steele 20, Quinn 15, Howard 0, Sanders 8, Darnell 1, Boyd 1, Fitzpatrick 2, Atkins 11, Adkins 2, Allen 0, Cameron 0, Fleming 0, Baker 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 42, GREENUP COUNTY 37: Sarah Paige Weddington made four foul shots in the waning seconds to secure the Lions' victory over the Musketeers (15-13) in a 63rd District opener in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Lewis County (22-8) scored eight of the last nine points to advance to the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Russell. Weddington scored 15 points and Kaitlynn Arnold 10. Rachel Bush led Greenup County with 16 points. Dharia Crum scored 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 11 11 8 7 -- 37: Maynard 6, Crum 10, Spencer 2, Bush 16, Shaffer 3.
LEWIS COUNTY 14 5 8 15 -- 42: Johnson 6, Arnold 10, Gilbert 0, Weddington 15, Campbell 7, Highfield 4.