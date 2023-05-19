MAN, W.Va. -- For the third straight year, Wahama softball swept Man in the Class A, Region IV finals and is going back to the state high school softball tournament.
The White Falcons (28-5) beat the Hillbillies 2-0 Thursday to win the best-of-three series.
"It's a good feeling to go back to state," Wahama coach Wes Riffle said. "This group of girls, it's their third year going. They've done a good job against Man, especially this year. We did enough to get by them the second game. We had a good first game, and we did enough in that one inning to get the run support we needed. Mikie (Lieving) is, again, solid in the circle. Another good outing. Sometimes, you just get a few runs, and that's all you need in some cases."
Lieving's two-run home run in the third took care of the scoring. Kate Reynolds went 2 for 3 with a double. For the second straight contest, Lieving shut out Man, allowing one hit and striking out 10.
"I wouldn't have been able to do that without my defense behind me," Lieving said. "They made some really awesome plays for me the past two days, and they did it for me. I have to do whatever I can for them."
Jacklynn Barnett had Man's only hit, a single in the bottom of the second. Morgan Cooper fanned 12 in the loss.
The White Falcons' first game of the state tournament will be against St. Marys at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
WAHAMA 002 000 0 -- 2 7 1
MAN 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1
Lieving and Wolfe; Cooper and Barrett.
Hitting: Hoffman 2B, Wolfe 2B, Reynolds 2B, Lieving HR 2 RBIs.
IRONTON 8, NORTHWEST 5: Gracie Brammer and Aubrey Ferguson each drove in two runs to lead the Fighting Tigers (16-7) over the Mohawks in a Division III, Southeast 1 district semifinal at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio. Brammer's two-run single during a three-run sixth inning gave the Fighting Tigers a 6-5 lead. The Mohawks loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but didn't score. Emily Weber knocked in Khamil Martin in the first inning to give Ironton a 1-0 lead. Fifth seed Northwest tied it in the second, but Ferguson doubled home two to make it 3-1 in the third. The Mohawks scored four runs in the fourth but couldn't hold on. Bella Sorbilli pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win. She struck out four to send eighth-seeded Ironton into the district semifinals against No. 2 Portsmouth West at 2 p.m. Saturday at Unioto.
"I'm so proud of how all-out this team went today and never quit," Sorbilli said. "We got down and never quit and came back."
IRONTON 102 003 2 -- 8 9 4
NORTHWEST 010 400 0 -- 5 6 3
Wallace, Sorbilli (4) and Brammer; Puckett, Redoutey (3) and Hawes.
Hitting: (I) Brammer 2 RBIs, Weber 2B, Ferguson 3B 2 RBIs, Neal 2-4; (N) Runyon 2B, Ferguson 2-4.
Baseball
IRONTON 13, PEEBLES 0: Trevor Kleinman fanned eight and gave up two hits as the Tigers clobbered the Indians in a Division III, Southeast 3 sectional tournament championship game at Mike Burcham Field in Ironton. The Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the first and never were seriously challenged. No. 10 seed Ironton takes on 27th seed Southeastern at 4 p.m. Wednesday in a district semifinal at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio. The Panthers upset Chesapeake 9-0 in the first round, then knocked off third-seeded Huntington Ross 8-6 Thursday.
MEIGS 2, ROCK HILL 1: Jake Martin doubled home Cleland Griffin with the winning run in the sixth inning as the eighth-seeded Marauders (15-9) edged the 17th-seeded Redmen (8-13) in a Division III, Southeast 2 sectional championship game in Pomeroy, Ohio. Griffin scored earlier on a fielder's choice hit into by Ethan Stewart (10-0), who was the winning pitcher. Stewart whiffed 11. Rock Hill tied it when Dylan Griffin scored on a groundout by Dawson Lewis. Meigs plays Lucasville Valley in a district semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.
PORTSMOUTH 14, BELPRE 0: The host and second-seeded Trojans won their third consecutive sectional title, pounding the No. 23 Golden Eagles in a Division III, Southeast 2 sectional final. Vinnie Lonardo and Tyler Duncan combined on a two-hitter as Portsmouth smacked 14 hits. The Trojans play No. 11 seed South Point at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe, Ohio, in a district semifinal. The Pointers beat Westfall 3-2 Thursday.