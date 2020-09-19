Essential reporting in volatile times.

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — J.B. Walter scored three goals to lead Boyd County to a 10-0 rout of Belfry Saturday in boys high school soccer.

Jonny Stevens and Rylan Keelin scored two goals apiece. Cameron Gibson, Brad Newsome and J.B. Terrill also scored. Gibson issued two assists. Walter and Keelin also had assists.

Jack Samuel and Carter Gibson combined in goal for the shutout.

GREENUP WINS AT EAGLE TRACE: The Musketeers won the Eagle Trace Invitational girls golf tournament in Morehead, Kentucky.

Greenup County shot 396, two shots better than runner-up Montgomery County in the Cambria Burke led the Musketeers with a 9-over-par 83, good for third individually.

