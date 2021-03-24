CORRECTION: Spring Valley High School's girls basketball home game vs. Parkersburg South on Monday was canceled because the Timberwolves possibly had been exposed to COVID-19 from a St. Albans player at Saturday’s game, rather than a positive test on the Spring Valley squad. The Timberwolves are quarantined as a result.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. -- Wayne (9-0), ranked third in Class AAA, jumped to a 21-10 lead and rolled over Herbert Hoover in girls high school basketball.
Alanna Eves paced the Pioneers with 21 points. Jasmine Tabor scored 14 points and Laneigh Brooks 12. Taylor Ray scored 12 points and Regan Gary 10 for the Huskies (3-5).
WAYNE 21 16 17 10 -- 64: Eves 21, Tabor 14, Brooks 12, Wallace 9, Stroud 3, Anderson 3, Marshall 2.
HERBERT HOOVER 10 12 12 8 -- 42: Ray 12, Geary 10, Woody 8, Canterbury 5, Harper 4, Moles 3.
BOYD COUNTY 79, LEWIS COUNTY 43: Boyd County won the battle of Lions in the quarterfinals of the 16th Region Tournament at Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky.
Bailey Rucker scored 20 points and snatched 10 rebounds for Boyd County (16-1), which takes on Rowan County at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Hannah Roberts scored 19, Harley Paynter 13 and Audrey Biggs 12. Sarah Weddington paced Lewis County (14-5) with 15 points. Cheyenne D'Souza chipped in 13 points.
LEWIS COUNTY 7 16 13 7 -- 43: Johnson 2, Weddington 15, Puente 6, Evans 5, D'Souza 13, Campbell 2, Adams 0, Willis 0, Highfield 0.
BOYD COUNTY 25 18 22 14 -- 85: Caldwell 5, Rucker 20, Paynter 4, Roberts 19, Whitmore 2, Biggs 12, Opell 0, Woods 0, Neese 4, Christian 0, Stewart 0, Jordan 4.
Boys
CAPITAL 64, SPRING VALLEY 62: Corbin Page scored 26 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, but the Timberwolves fell to the visiting Cougars.
Ben Turner scored 14 points and Jace Caldwell 12 for Spring Valley.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 54, CALVARY BAPTIST 45: Aiden Satterfield scored 24 points to help the Irish (5-2) defeat the Patriots (10-3). Micah Daniels led Calvary Baptist with 17 points.
CALVARY BAPTIST ACADEMY 12 7 14 12 -- 45: Coleman 8, Richards 8, Bosley 6, Blake 4, Hicks 2, Daniels 17.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 15 11 14 14 -- 54: Dalporto 6, Minardi 4, Suddeth 6, Satterfield 24, Mccomas 2, Turner 7, McCutcheon 5.
RITCHIE COUNTY 55, WAHAMA 43: Graden McKinney scored 24 points to lift the Rebels (3-4 overall, 3-4 Little Kanawha Conference) to a triumph over the White Falcons in Ellenboro, West Virginia.
Sawyer VanMatre scored 13 points, and Ethan Gray 10, for Wahama (2-6, 1-5).
WAHAMA 8 14 9 12 -- 43: S. VanMatre 13, Gray 10, Lloyd 6, Zuspan 5, M. VanMatre 4, McCallister 3, Manuel 2.
RITCHIE COUNTY 10 15 15 15 -- 55: McKinney 24, Haught 9, Bowie 8, Slater 6, DePinho 6, Fisher 2.