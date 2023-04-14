IRONTON -- In the movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World," Jimmy Durante told other characters to "look for the Big W."
Ironton featured two Ws who came up big Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Rock Hill in high school softball. Braylin Wallace went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in and pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven. Emily Weber was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
The Fighting Tigers (6-4 overall, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference) took a 6-0 lead after four innings. The Redwomen scored twice in the seventh.
Khamil Martin went 2 for 4 for Ironton. Isabelle Melvin was 2 for 3 for Rock Hill.
GALLIA ACADEMY 25, SOUTH POINT 0: Ava Angel smashed two home runs and two singles and knocked in five runs as the Blue Angels walloped the Pointers in Centenary, Ohio.
SOUTH POINT 15, SOUTH GALLIA 11: Alli Stidham smacked a double and four singles to help the Pointers beat the Rebels
WAHAMA 17, WILLIAMSTOWN 1: Mikie Lieving went 4 for 4 with three home runs and six RBIs to lead the White Falcons to a rout of the homestanding Yellowjackets. Kalyn Christian went 3 for 4. Morgan Christian was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Amber Wolfe and Kate Reynolds each smacked two hits and drove in two runs. Elissa Hoffman was the winning pitcher.
ROWAN COUNTY 8, GREENUP COUNTY 5: Malala Hamm hit an inside-the-park homer run to spark the Vikings (15-0) to a triumph over the Musketeers (10-7) in the Kentucky 2A Section 6 championship game in Lloyd, Kentucky. Maddie Steele and Kaylie Lawrence homered for Greenup County.
Baseball
IRONTON ST. JOE 14, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 3: The visiting Flyers (7-1 overall, 6-0 Southern Ohio Conference) rallied from a 3-2 deficit to rout the Tartans. Mark Hodges was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Evan Balestra knocked in two runs and earned the win. Drew Brown went 2 for 2, Hunter Staton 2 for 3 and Kai Coleman 2 for 4.
IRONTON ST. JOE 241 16 -- 14 13 2
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 300 00 -- 3 2 8
Balestra, Coleman (4) and Neal; Rase, Bailey (5) and Escamilla.
GREENFIELD McCLAIN 5, SOUTH POINT 4: Cohen Six singled in Gavin Warren in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Tigers a victory over the Pointers. Jayden Allison drove in two runs for Greenfield McClain. Alex Perie was the winning pitcher. Brayden Hanshaw struck out 10 for South Point.
WARREN 10, POINT PLEASANT 9: The Warriors raced to a 10-2 lead and held off the Big Blacks in Vincent, Ohio.
WAHAMA 5, WILLIAMSTOWN 4: Nathan Manuel and Ethan Gray each drove in two runs as the White Falcons (10-2) edged the host Yellowjackets (11-3). Aaron Henry swatted a pair of hits. Wahama scored three runs in the top of the seventh. Bryce Zuspan earned the win.
