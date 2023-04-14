The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON -- In the movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad World," Jimmy Durante told other characters to "look for the Big W."

Ironton featured two Ws who came up big Thursday in a 6-2 victory over Rock Hill in high school softball. Braylin Wallace went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in and pitched a four-hitter, striking out seven. Emily Weber was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

