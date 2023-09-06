HUNTINGTON -- Huntington High jumped to a 5-1 lead and held on to defeat East Carter 6-3 Tuesday in girls high school soccer at Scotland Yard.
Sophie Weiler scored three goals, two in the first half. Weiler put the Highlanders up 1-0 in the seventh minute. The Raiders tied it in the 27th minute, but Tess Weiler and Sophie Weiler each scored in the 25th minute to make it 3-1 at halftime.
Sophie Wieler scored off a Cali Ellis assist 20 seconds into the second half to make it 4-1. Sophie Weiler followed with an assist of Ellis for a 5-1 lead in the 53rd minute. East Carter sandwiched a pair of goals around one by Huntington's Kaili Anderson off a pass from Kennedy Schultz to set the score.
ROCK HILL 4, FAIRLAND 0: Charlee Long scored twice as the Redwomen (4-2 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) shut out the Dragons in Pedro, Ohio. Emma Scott scored the winning goal unassisted. Bailey Wilds scored off a pass from Brynna Kellogg. Long then found the net off assists by Wilds and Chloe Long. Abi Payne made five saves.
"I've watched so much progress with every single one of my 22 girls," Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. "My girls can play anywhere on the field and it's amazing to watch."
ASHLAND 3, BOYD COUNTY 1: Milei Baker, Macie Bevins and Kenleigh Woods scored to help the host Cats (6-1) beat the Lions (2-5). Aubrey Moore scored for Boyd County.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, PIKETON 0: Abbie Brabham, Mary Howell and Brittyn Snedaker scored two goals apiece as the Blue Angels walloped the Red Streaks in Centenary, Ohio. Kate Evans also scored.
Boys soccer
FAIRLAND 5, ROCK HILL 1: Gabe Polcyn's two-goal performance was enough to give the Dragons a victory over the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio. Daniel Monge, Kyle Salyer and Aeden Miller also scored for Fairland. Noah Marcum issued two assists and Ben Prino one.
CABELL MIDLAND 0, WOODROW WILSON 0: The Flying Eagles' Bryson Doss recorded his fourth consecutive shutout in a tie with the Knights in Ona.
ASHLAND BEATS BOYD COUNTY IN KICKS FROM THE MARK: The host Tomcats outscored the Lions 4-1 in kicks from the mark after 90 minutes of scoreless soccer to emerge victorious in the rivalry for the first time since 2015. Sawyer Frazier made six saves to earn the shutout. Boyd County's Conner Davis made 11 saves.
GREENUP COUNTY 4, BATH COUNTY 2: Easton Sparks scored two goals and issued one assist as the Musketeers (3-6-1) beat the Wildcats (4-3) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Karter Gilliam chipped in two goals. Nate Crum made three assists. Owen Collier saved 16 shots.
POINT PLEASANT 3, WARREN 1: The Big Blacks won their first Twin State League game as Joey Pinkerton scored twice and Alex Shafer once.
Volleyball
OVC 3, COVENANT 0: Madeline Young smashed 13 aces to pace Ohio Valley Christian to a 25-17, 25-17, 25-10 triumph over the Eagles in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Golf
WHEELERSBURG WINS QUAD: Owen Mault shot a 7-under-par 29 to lead the Pirates in a match at the Portsmouth Elks Country Club in McDermott, Ohio. Teammate Brady Gill was second with a 34 as Wheelersburg finished with a 152. South Webster was second at 180, followed by Eastern Pike at 188 and Green with no team score.
SCHEDULE CHANGE: Minford's high school football game Friday with Oak Hill has been canceled because the Oaks have too few players because of injuries. The Falcons have rescheduled homecoming activities for the week of Oct. 13.
