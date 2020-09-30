HUNTINGTON — Huntington High needed less than one minute to score the only goal it needed in a 4-0 victory over Huntington St. Joe Tuesday in girls high school soccer.
Junior Claire Burbery scored quickly to give the Highlanders a 1-0 lead. Two minutes later, freshman Sophie Weiler made it 2-0 off an assist by senior Alex Linberg. At the 6-minute mark, Emma Conaway found the net for a 3-0 lead.
The Irish defense stiffened after that, but the offense did little against HHS, which set the score on a late goal by Weiler off an assist by Burbery.
ROCK HILL 7, CHESAPEAKE 0: Defender Paige Bailey turned offensive in scoring three goals to help the Redwomen beat the Panthers in Pedro, Ohio.
Bri Reynolds scored two goals, including the game winner, and made two assists. Emma Scott and Ellen Heaberlin also scored as Rock Hill outshot Chesapeake 27-0.
HURRICANE 4, PARKERSBURG 0: Avery Hale scored two goals and assisted on another as the Redskins beat the Big Reds.
Hale scored on a free kick to put Hurricane (1-0) ahead 1-0 before assisting Mady Jo Lunsford off a corner kick for a 2-0 lead. Lauren Dye scored off a pass from Maggie Oduor, then Hale took a pass from Lauren Coleman and found the net to set the score.
Olivia Bird made two saves to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 1, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The Flyers (10-0-1) defeated the host Indians to win their second consecutive Southern Ohio Conference soccer championship.
Zachary Johnson scored in the second half to lift Ironton St. Joe to the victory over second-place Lucasville Valley, which could have tied for the league championship had it won. Jimmy Mahlmeister made 15 saves for the Flyers. Wesley Holbrook saved three shots for the Indians.
BOYD COUNTY 5, EAST CARTER 4: Rylan Keelin and J.B. Walter each scored one goal and issued one assist to pace the Lions past the Raiders.
J.B. Terrill, Aiden McCoy and Cameron Gibson also scored for Boyd County.
HURRICANE 1, PARKERSBURG 0: Jake Bock’s goal off a pass from Joe Acevedo gave the Redskins (3-0-1) a victory over the Big Reds (3-5-2).
Grayson Maddox made three saves to earn his third shutout in four games. Caleb Thomas stopped four shots for Parkersburg.
Volleyball
COAL GROVE 3, SOUTH POINT 1: Kaleigh Murphy scored 19 points and made 12 kills to lead the Hornets to a 25-15, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26 victory over the visiting Pointers.
Kylie Montgomery scored 19 points, Jaidyn Griffith 17, Maddie Hensley 16 and Addi Dillow 13 for Coal Grove. Dillow added 10 kills.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 3, ROCK HILL 0: Emily Moore made 10 kills to lead the Senators (7-6) to a 25-6, 28, 25-13 triumph over the Redwomen in Pedro, Ohio.
SOUTHERN 3, SOUTH GALLIA 2: Kayla Evans scored 16 points and Kassidy Chaney 15 points as the Tornadoes edged the Rebels 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-5 in Mercerville, Ohio.
Cassidy Roderus chipped in 10 points for Southern (3-9 overall, 3-4 Tri-Valley Conference). Lylie Gheen made 10 kills. Emily Barber handed out 12 assists and Brooke Crisp 11.
Payten Halley led South Gallia (2-9, 0-7) with 20 points. Emma Shamblin scored 10. Ryliegh Halley had 11 kills and 10 blocks. Emma Shamblin finished with 26 assists.
ATHENS 3, MEIGS 2: The Bulldogs won the fifth set 15-12 to defeat the Marauders in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Athens won the first two sets 25-22, 25-17 before Meigs (5-7 overall, 2-6 TVC) charged back with 25-13 and 25-13 wins.
Andrea Mahr led the Marauders with 17 points Mallory Hawley scored 15 and Hannah Durst 12. Durst made 16 kills and 24 digs. Hawley added 15 kills. Mahr issued 18 assists.