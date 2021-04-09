SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. -- Samantha Wells scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked four shots to lead top-seeded Grace Christian to a 56-31 victory over No. 8 seed Teays Valley Christian in girls high school basketball in the quarterfinals of the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
The Soldiers jumped to a 19-8 lead and steadily pulled away.
Emily Hutchinson scored 15 points for Grace Christian. Sydney Cicenas chipped in 10 points. Lauren Whit lead the Lions with 16 points. Chloe Harper scored 15.
ROANE COUNTY 43, POCA 31: Faith Mason scored 15 points and Grace Drake 14 to help the Raiders (7-6) by the Dots, who were led by Devin Ord's 16 points.
Boys basketball
HURRICANE 50, SPRING VALLEY 44: The Redskins overcame a three-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Timberwolves.
Elijah Compton scored 15 points and Dillon Tingler 13 for Hurricane. Corbin Page paced Spring Valley with 22 points. Jace Caldwell scored 13.
LINCOLN COUNTY 56, POINT PLEASANT 55: John Blankenship scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Panthers (8-6) edged the visiting Big Blacks.
Scooter Phillips scored 12 points for Lincoln County. Hunter Bush scored 18 points and Kyelar Morrow 11 for Point Pleasant.
COVID HALTS POCA: Dots coach Allen Osborne said someone in the program tested positive for COVID-19, meaning the team's remaining four regular-season games are canceled.
Baseball
RIVER VALLEY 4, ALEXANDER 0: Chase Barber and Garrett Facemire combined on a five-hit shutout to lead the Raiders (3-3) to a victory over the Spartans.
Barber struck out six and allowed four hits in five innings to earn the win. Joel Horner drove in Isiah Hawkins with the winning run in the first inning. Caleb Owens went 2 for 2.
MEIGS 7, VINTON COUNTY 4: The Marauders (2-3 overall, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Vikings in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Meigs scored six runs in the fourth inning to take control and make a winner of Andrew Dodson, who smacked two hits, as did Caleb Burnem, Wyatt Hoover and Tyler Tillis. Zach Bartoe went 3 for 4 for Vinton County.
Softball
GALLIA ACADEMY 18, CHESAPEAKE 0: The Blue Angels scored 11 runs in the third inning on their way to a rout of the host Panthers.
Jenna Harrison led Gallia Academy with three hits. Maddi Meadows drove in four runs. Hailey Ehman was the winning pitcher. Sam Heffner had two hits for Chesapeake.
MEIGS 8, VINTON COUNTY 5: The Marauders (6-2 overall, 1-1 TVC) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to came back against the Vikings. Mara Hall's three-run double was the big blow.
Hailey Roberts was the winning pitcher. Jessica Smith and Jess Workman each had two hits for Meigs. Gracie Peters went 2 for 3 for Vinton County.
ALEXANDER 8, RIVER VALLEY 1: The Spartans (4-1 overall, 2-0 TVC) scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to break open a 1-1 game in Bidwell, Ohio.
Brooke Casto earned the win. Lauren McCall and Erin Scurlock had two hits each for Alexander. Scurlock and Chloe Payne each drove in two runs. Abbigail Hollanbaugh had two hits for the Raiders (4-2, 0-1).