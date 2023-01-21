The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WHEELING -- Wheeling Park, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, defeated third-ranked Cabell Midland 74-61 Friday night in high school girls basketball.

Lala Woods scored 26 points to lead the Patriots (14-1), who led 46-28 at halftime. Alex Bordas scored 23.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

