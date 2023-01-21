WHEELING -- Wheeling Park, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA, defeated third-ranked Cabell Midland 74-61 Friday night in high school girls basketball.
Lala Woods scored 26 points to lead the Patriots (14-1), who led 46-28 at halftime. Alex Bordas scored 23.
Sophi Aldridge led the Knights (11-4) with 31 points. Jayda Allie scored 16 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 11.
On Saturday, Allie scored 21 points and Jazmyn Wheeler 12 in a 55-44 loss at No. 4 Morgantown (13-2). Lily Jordan scored 25 points for the Mohigans, who closed the game on a 15-3 run.
FAIRLAND 56, CINCINNATI COUNTRY DAY 37: Freshman Bailey Russell scored 14 points to lead the Dragons (17-0) to a victory over the Nighthawks (10-2) at the Eastern-Brown Classic in Sardinia, Ohio.
Bree Allen scored 13 points for Fairland, the No. 3 team in Division II. Tomi Hinkle and Kyle Bruce each scored 10 points. Megan Zimmerman and Elizabeth Zimmerman each scored nine points for Country Day, the No. 7 team in Division III.
FAIRAND 15 12 18 11 --56: Taliaferro 5, Godby 4, R. Barnitz 0, Allen 13, Hinkle 10, K. Barnitz 0, Russell 14, Bruce 10.
CINCINNATI COUNTRY DAY 13 5 11 8 -- 37: S. Easter 5, Rust 0, M. Zimmerman 9, E. Zimmerman 9, Barnes 8, A. Easter 0, Farris 6.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 67, OVC 17: The Soldiers jumped to a 16-2 lead and rolled over Ohio Valley Christian in Gallipolis, Ohio. Sydney Cicenas scored 25 points for Grace Chrstian (10-2).
GREENUP COUNTY 53, RACELAND 42: Rachel Bush's 19-point, 12-rebound effort gave the Musketeers a triumph over the Rams in Lloyd, Kentucky. Emily Maynard scored 13 points and Katie Shaffer 11 for Greenup County (10-8). Raceland fell to 6-14.
Boys basketball
WAYNE 72, SISSONVILLE 60: The host Pioneers (6-6) scored 31 points in the fourth quarter to knock off the Indians (3-10). Wayne scored seven in the final 45 seconds, with Ronnie Staley making the tying and winning baskets. Staley finished with 18 points. Isaac Meddings scored 14 and Peyton Marcum 10. Tanner Griffith paced Sissonville with 16 points. Jacob Wiseman scored 14 and Ben Smith 13.
IRONTON 84, ROCK HILL 62: Ethan White scored a career-high 26 points and snatched 14 rebounds to lift the host Fighting Tigers (8-4 overall, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference) over the Redmen at the Conley Center. Braden Schreck scored 18 points and Shaun Terry 17 for Ironton. Noah Doddridge and Blake Porter each scored 14 for Rock Hill (5-8, 1-8). Brayden Adams chipped in 11 points.
ROCK HILL 11 19 12 20 -- 62: Doddridge 14, Griffith 9, Adams 11, Porter 14, Harper 2, Snaveley 0, Day 4, Cox 8.
IRONTON 22 23 19 20 -- 84: Barnes 6, Terry 17, Wilson 4, Schreck 20, White 26, Felder 0, Carpenter 2, Roach 5, Markins 2, Cotton 2.
RUSSELL 58, RACELAND 43: The Red Devils (17-3) won their 12th consecutive game, defeating the Rams in Russell, Kentucky. Damon Charles scored 29 points and snared 15 rebounds for Russell. Gavin Carter scored 11 points and Elijah Neel 10. Christian Large scored 14 points and Connor Thacker 12 for Raceland (10-8).
RACELAND 12 9 14 8 -- 43: Large 14, Thacker 12, Gauze 0, Arnett 4, Newman 6, Sutton 4, Farrow 2.
RUSSELL 11 17 17 13 -- 58: Charles 29, Rimmer 2, G. Carter 11, Quinn 2, Fleming 1, Neel 10.
GREENUP COUNTY 58, LEWIS COUNTY 53: The Musketeers (6-12) came back from 19 points down to beat the Lions (4-14) in Vanceburg, Kentucky. Carson Wireman scored 23 points and Eli Adkins 16 points to rally Greenup County. Andrew Collins paced Lewis County with 18 points. Drew Noble added 11 points.
GREENUP COUNTY 12 13 18 15 -- 58: Chandley 4, Adkins 16, Wireman 23, Veach 7, Underwood 3, Gammon 5, Boggs 0.
LEWIS COUNTY 26 11 7 9 -- 53: Box 8, T. Gerike 8, Collins 18, Prater 3, Noble 11, H. Gerike 3, McGlone 0, Tackett 2.
EAST CARTER 85, FAIRVIEW 64: The Raiders (11-7) made 40 of 54 free throws in a victory over the Eagles (10-9) in Westwood, Kentucky. Evan Goodman went 18 for 18 at the foul line in scoring a game-high 32 points for East Carter. Ty Scott backed Goodman with 20 points. Bubba Day led Fairview with 23 points. Tanner Johnson scored 10.
EAST CARTER 14 33 12 26 -- 85: Goodman 32, Ty. Scott 20, Skaggs 10, Ta. Scott 9, Hall 8, Sexton 6, Yoak 0.
FAIRVIEW 12 20 16 16 -- 64: Day 23, T. Johnson 13, M. Cox 9, Adams 5, I. Johnson 5, Smith 5, Clutters 3, Spates-Old 1, Kouns 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 63, COVENANT 59: John VanHoose and Christian Blevins scored 19 points each as the Royals (4-12) nipped the Eagles in Ashland. Collin Wilburn scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 63, FLOYD CENTRAL 60: Will Lafferty made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bulldogs (12-8) over the Jaguars (11-7) in Louisa, Kentucky.