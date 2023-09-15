HURRICANE, W.Va. -- Winfield won a dual match of two of the premier high school golf teams in West Virginia on Thursday in nine holes at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club.
The Generals edged Cabell Midland 151-154 as Jackson Woodburn shot a low round of 2-under-par 33.
Jack Michael and Carson Sargent led the Knights, each with a 36.
Volleyball
ROCK HILL 3, IRONTON 1: Jlynn Risner set a program record with 43 kills to lead the Redwomen past the Fighting Tigers. Blair Knipp issued 34 assists. Sammi Brammer made 19 digs and Abby Shrug served for 13 aces.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 3, FAIRVIEW 0: Abigail Justus made 13 kills to help the Royals beat the Eagles 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 in Westwood, Kentucky.
It was the third sweep for Rose Hill over Fairview in as many meetings this season. Before that, the Royals hadn't beaten the Eagles since Sept. 22, 2012, in dropping 16 consecutive series encounters.
Girls soccer
HUNTINGTON HIGH 8, RIVERSIDE 0: Cali Ellis's hat trick sparked the Highlanders to a victory over the Warriors at Scotland Yard.
Tess Weiler scored twice. Kaili Anderson and Jaycee McClintic also scored. Grace Ferguson made two assists, as did Elkins. Sophie Weiler chipped in one assist.
FAIRLAND 1, SOUTH POINT 0: Katie Stitt made five saves to earn a shutout as the Dragons (5-5 overall, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) defeated the Pointers (4-3-1, 2-2-1) at Alumni Stadium. Angela Li scored.
RUSSELL 4, MINFORD 0: Eva Blanke scored all the goals at the Red Devils beat the host Falcons in a hastily scheduled game after Russell's scheduled opponent canceled.
Ava Quinn issued a pair of assists. Gabrielle Williams made three saves.
ASHLAND 3, WHEELERSBURG 2: Kenleigh Woods scored two goals and Milei Baker handed out a pair of assists as the Cats edged the visiting Pirates. Meisha Salisbury also scored for Ashland (9-2). Mallorie Caudill made six saves.
ROCK HILL 4, NORTHWEST 0: The Redwomen (6-2) won their fifth straight, topping the Mohawks in Pedro, Ohio. Allison Rogers scored twice. Emma Scott also scored once, as did Kylie Gilmore.
Scott served up two assists.
"Bailey Wilds is only a freshman, but you'd never know by her footwork," Rock Hill coach Summer Collins said. "She played many different positions tonight and stayed composed and played the right ball in each situation."
PIKEVILLE 2, LAWRENCE COUNTY 1: Rylee Theiss scored both of the Panthers goals. Livie Thacker made an assist.
Boys soccer
IRONTON ST. JOE 3, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Wesley Neal scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Flyers by the homestanding Indians in a Southern Ohio Conference tilt. Neal scored the game-winner off an assist by Zane Dressel at 14:40.
Neal assisted Brady Medinger 5:58 before halftime. Jack Whaley finished the scoring off a pass from Landon Rowe 1:21 into the second half.
St. Joe is 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the SOC. Valley fell to 1-5, 1-1.
ASHLAND 2, EAST CARTER 1: Luke Stahler assisted Troy Barnett and Landon Griffith to give the Tomcats (4-5-1) a victory over the Raiders (9-2-2) in Grayson, Kentucky. Sawyer Frazier made four saves.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 10, PIKEVILLE 2: Blake Maynard scored nine goals as the Bulldogs (7-4) walloped the host Panthers (5-6-1). Andrew Vinson scored once and issued four assists. Cooper Smith had an assist and Brady Ryland six saves.
ROWAN COUNTY 10, GREENUP COUNTY 1: Evan Neff, Kevin Roberts and Jack Peyton scored two goals apiece as the Vikings routed the Musketeers in Lloyd, Kentucky. Neff contributed two assists.
