RIPLEY -- At halftime of a scoreless Class AAA Region 4 boys soccer finals match, both teams had problems stringing together passes and manufacturing opportunities.
Then Cabell Midland got its wake-up call courtesy of a stirring halftime speech.
Junior Ryan Holmes scored a pair of second-half goals Tuesday evening, leading the Knights to a 2-0 victory against Hurricane and securing a spot in the upcoming state soccer tournament in Beckley.
Holmes broke up the 0-0 score with 24:25 remaining in the second half with a laser from the right side of the net, and increased the Knights’ lead with 16:39 left on a rebound shot that eluded Redskins freshman keeper Grayson Maddox.
“I got the ball in space,’’ Holmes said of his first goal, “and just went with it. It came my way and I scored it.’’
Holmes and Midland coach Brian McNeel credited a halftime lecture from veteran assistant coach Jack DeFazio with providing the team’s second-half momentum.
“The halftime speech was phenomenal,’’ Holmes said. “It got us fired up, and we came out fired up in the second half. It gave us motivation.’’
McNeel said he had no issues with DeFazio’s giving the team a good talking-to.
“He’s seen a lot more soccer than I have,’’ McNeel said, “and I trust his word. We’re very lucky to have someone like him who’s been around the program for many, many years. The first half was like our first half last year. We had the same problems playing not to win. Playing very slow, not like ourselves.
“He just discussed things and said, ‘Listen you can’t play like that. We’ve got to come out strong and set the tone.’ That’s really what they took from that.’’
Midland (10-1-1) will find out its Nov. 6 state tournament semifinal opponent when all AAA regionals are completed, since this is the initial year for seeding the four-team state tournament field.
Hurricane (8-3-3), which did not meet Midland during the regular season, was eliminated in the sectional semifinals last year.
“We made it farther,’’ said Redskins coach Cody Freas, “and we’re fortunate enough to make it this far, but it’s an expectation for us. We have bigger dreams than making the regional final.’’
Freas said neither team’s strategy changed much in the second half.
“They generated a little bit more movement than we did in the second half,’’ he said, “but they didn’t really do anything spectacular other than they had a few more balls bounce their way than we did. It wasn’t anything tactically that we did. It was just us trying to step in and win balls and the ball went their way and they took advantage of it.’’